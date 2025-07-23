Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant never hid his affinity towards the game of futbol, particularly for the blue and red colors of FC Barcelona. In the past, we've even seen Bryant debut his signature Nike Kobe sneakers in colorways to match the current Barcelona uniforms. In keeping tradition, Nike will release an all-new Nike Kobe 4 Protro clad with FC Barcelona spirit in memory of the late NBA great.

Spending time in Europe during his youth, Bryant grew up around soccer and naturally took part at points throughout his life. During his playing days, Kobe chose to support FC Barcelona and was even great friends with legendary player Ronaldinho through their connections at Nike. In 2011, Nike released an FC Barcelona pack of the Nike Kobe 6, both currently fetching upwards of $8,000 on the aftermarket.

Now, we'll see Nike honor Bryant's fandom once again in releasing a Nike Kobe 4 Protro and Air Force 1 in unison with the release of Barcelona's third kit for the upcoming season. Opting for beige and purple hues, the Nike Kobe 4 is a perfect match to the uniform and brings back fond memories of this collaboration for Kobe fans.

Nike Kobe 4 Protro “FC Barcelona”

Nike Kobe 4 Protro “FC Barcelona” is expected to release in the Fall 😳 https://t.co/n6NRXUSIke pic.twitter.com/lvfyKewxiq — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nike is releasing a Kobe x FC Barcelona collection on July 31st

🏀 Nike Kobe 4 Protro “FC Barcelona”

⚽ Kobe x FC Barcelona Kit

👍 Kobe x Air Force 1 Low pic.twitter.com/wXYCGXOaka — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) July 9, 2025 Expand Tweet



In accordance with Barcelona's third kit, the Kobe 4 will arrive in Team Gold/Black-Persian Violet for a very clean transition to a sneaker colorway. The uppers will be done in pale gold with snakeskin texturing along the toe and ankle collar. The Nike Swoosh is done in black to match the heel cap, but outlined in violet to match the outsole and sockliner.

We see a gradient hue as the midsole transitions from violet to gold, accented by Bryant's signature on the heel cap. The numbers 8 and 24 are embossed into the heel of each shoe as we see a violet Mamba logo on both tongues. An FC Barcelona touch is added with their logo on the front lacelock, the insole, and in violet on the back of the tongue.

The Nike Kobe 4 FC Barcelona is expected to release during Fall 2025 with July 31 swirling around as a potential drop date. The sneakers will release alongside a Nike FC Barcelona collection, complete with apparel and their official third kit to match. The pair retails for $190 and will release on Nike SNKRS app and select Nike platforms.