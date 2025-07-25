Two years after Christine Sinclair retired from the NWSL, she is getting the ultimate honor. On Wednesday, Sinclair officially became the first inductee into the Portland Thorns Hall of Fame, per Ryan Clarke of The Oregonian.

The ceremony will commence on Oct. 4 when the Thorns take on Bay FC. Sinclair is one of the most decorated players in all of women's Soccer.

As of now, Sinclair holds the record for the most international goals scored with 190. Additionally, she is a three-time Olympic medalist representing Canada. She won bronze medals in 2012 and 2016, as well as a gold medal in 2020.

Furthermore, Sinclair was named the Canadian Soccer Player of the Year 14 times. In 2013, she joined Portland in its inaugural season in the NWSL.

Throughout eleven seasons, Sinclair helped lead the Thorns to three NWSL championships (2013, 2017, and 2022). Additionally, the Thorns won two NWSL Shields (2016, 2021).

Sinclair has 79 total goals in her NWSL career, both regular season and postseason. She is the all-time leading scorer in Thorns history and is second on the all-time NWSL scoring list.

In 2024, Sinclair played out her final NWSL season. Altogether, she played in 24 games and had four goals to her name.

The future for Christine Sinclair

Following her post-playing career, Sinclair has taken on various endeavors. She remains connected to the sport.

Sinclair is part of the ownership group of Vancouver's Rise FC in the Canadian Northern Super League, a professional women's soccer league. Furthermore, she is also involved in the Girls with Goals Foundation, an organization that provides opportunities for girls in sports in Canada.

In essence, Sinclair helped to put Soccer on the map in Canada. Her efforts have made such an impact that in 2013 her name was featured on Canada's Walk of Fame.

The sport continues to grow in Canada, and Sinclair's legacy is the standard bearer.