Coldplay is the GOAT for creating viral moments.

At the band's recent show in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium, Chris Martin gave a shoutout to Inter Miami and soccer icon Lionel Messi. Once Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, were shown on the kiss cam, they began to smile and wave, as the crowd began chanting, “Messi, Messi.”

Martin begins to say in a sing-song voice, “My brother Messi, you and your wife are looking so fine. Thanks for coming to see our band play the number one sports person of all time.”

The couple also brought their three children to their private suite for the show.

His appearance at the Coldplay concert follows his one-match ban by MLS against FC Cincinnati on Saturday. He was served the ban for missing last week’s All-Star Game in Austin, Texas.

Chris Martin and Coldplay are back at it with the jumbotron. This time it featured Lionel Messi and his wife, with Martin dubbing Messi the "number one sports person of all time"

Coldplay's viral kiss cam moment with Astronomer CEO

Messi's viral moment went a lot smoother than Coldplay's Astronomer's moment. At Coldplay's concert at Gillette Stadium early this month, former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR executive Kristin Cabot were caught embracing during a kiss cam moment. When their faces appeared on the jumbotron, they immediately tried to turn away and hide, which has since gone viral with celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow starring in an ad with the reference. What made the moment even more gossip-worthy was the fact that both Byron and Cabot are married to other people. Following the viral moment, Byron has resigned.

“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding,” the company said in a statement posted on LinkedIn at the time. “Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.”

“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted,” the statement continued. “The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO. We're continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and AI problems.”

A few days later, the company announced that Cabot had also resigned per a statement to ABC.

