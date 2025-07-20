Sergio Busquets turned back the clock with an impressive highlight in Saturday's match between Inter Miami and the New York Red Bulls.

Busquets is progressing through his third season with the MLS squad, being a stable force in the midfield at age 37. While he doesn't have the speed and pace he had when he was young, he still has passing IQ and steady tempo that made him one of the best in the world at one point.

Busquets decided to showcase an explosive play that shows he still got it. He had the ball as Miami went on the counter, perfecting a long pass to co-star Lionel Messi, who executed the finish in the 60th minute.

What's next for Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami

Inter Miami CF midfielder Sergio Busquets (5) dribbles against FC Cincinnati in the second half at TQL Stadium.
Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Sergio Busquet's brilliant assist to Lionel Messi was part of a dominant performance as Inter Miami beat the New York Red Bulls 5-1.

New York initially had the lead when Alexander Hack scored in the 14th minute. They held the lead for 10 minutes as Miami equalized in the 24th minute with Jordi Alba scoring the goal.

Inter Miami dominated after tying the match. They added four more goals for the remainder of the night, seeing Messi and Telasco Segovia achieve braces with two goals each. The squad dominated possession by having the ball 63.3% of the time, creating 13 shots, including eight on target. New York took nine shots but only had two on goal, not putting enough pressure on Miami's defense.

Miami has a record of 12 wins, five draws and four losses. As a result, they have 41 points, holding the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are three points behind the Columbus Crew and six points behind the Philadelphia Union and Nashville SC.

Inter Miami will prepare for their next matchup, bring at home. They host FC Cincinnati on July 26 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

More Soccer News
Alex Morgan on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. Diana Taurasi on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre.
Diana Taurusi, Alex Morgan cap off ESPYs Icon Award with ‘no limits’ speechJess Koffie ·
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) walks off the pitch after the game against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. Lionel Messi's historic MLS streak came to an end in this game.
Lionel Messi’s historic MLS streak ends in ‘outclassed’ fashionYasmin Edañol ·
EA FC 26 Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, Story
EA FC 26 Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, StoryMassimo Marchiano ·
EA FC 26 Cover Athletes include Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala
EA FC 26 Cover Athletes include Jude Bellingham, Jamal MusialaMassimo Marchiano ·
Snoop Dogg Ryan Reynolds Swansea Wrexham
Snoop Dogg helps Swansea troll Ryan Reynolds, Wrexham with hilarious fashion statementAutumn Hawkins ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) claps her hands in excitement with Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7).
Fever’s Aliyah Boston makes major Boston NWSL announcementErin Achenbach ·