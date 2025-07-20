Sergio Busquets turned back the clock with an impressive highlight in Saturday's match between Inter Miami and the New York Red Bulls.

Busquets is progressing through his third season with the MLS squad, being a stable force in the midfield at age 37. While he doesn't have the speed and pace he had when he was young, he still has passing IQ and steady tempo that made him one of the best in the world at one point.

Busquets decided to showcase an explosive play that shows he still got it. He had the ball as Miami went on the counter, perfecting a long pass to co-star Lionel Messi, who executed the finish in the 60th minute.

Busquets setting up Messi like it's 2015 in Barcelona 🤝 (via @MLS) pic.twitter.com/WVdeL3TPiw — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami

Sergio Busquet's brilliant assist to Lionel Messi was part of a dominant performance as Inter Miami beat the New York Red Bulls 5-1.

New York initially had the lead when Alexander Hack scored in the 14th minute. They held the lead for 10 minutes as Miami equalized in the 24th minute with Jordi Alba scoring the goal.

Inter Miami dominated after tying the match. They added four more goals for the remainder of the night, seeing Messi and Telasco Segovia achieve braces with two goals each. The squad dominated possession by having the ball 63.3% of the time, creating 13 shots, including eight on target. New York took nine shots but only had two on goal, not putting enough pressure on Miami's defense.

Miami has a record of 12 wins, five draws and four losses. As a result, they have 41 points, holding the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are three points behind the Columbus Crew and six points behind the Philadelphia Union and Nashville SC.

Inter Miami will prepare for their next matchup, bring at home. They host FC Cincinnati on July 26 at 7:15 p.m. ET.