The FC 26 Release Date is on the way, providing fans a new installment from the popular soccer video game series from EA Sports. Now three years separated from the FIFA name, EA FC returns with new gameplay improvements and upgrades to various modes. Without further ado, let's take a look at the FC 26 Release Date.

EA Sports FC 26 Release Date – September 26th, 2025

Innovation inspired by you in every mode. The Club is Yours in #FC26, launching September 26. Pre-order now: https://t.co/Wisdac4a3F pic.twitter.com/PaUttD24Dy — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) July 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

The EA Sports FC 26 Release Date is Friday, September 26th, 2025, with an early access launch date of September 19th, 2025. The game is available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam & Epic Games, and Nintendo Switch.

Overall, two different versions of the game are available for pre-order:

FC 26 Standard Edition – $69.99 ($59.99 on Switch) Pre-Order Bonuses: EA SPORTS FC™ 25 92+ ICON 3 ICON Players for Manager Career 5-Star Coach in Manager Career 5-Star Youth Scout in Manager Career Manager Live Challenge Content 1 Archetype Unlock Consumable Double AXP for 10 Matches (x2)

FC 26 Ultimate Edition – $99.99 Pre-Order Bonuses: EA SPORTS FC™ 26 ICON FC 25 Exclusive Player EVO FC 25 93+ ICON Pick, 1 of 5 Up to 7 Days Early Access Season 1 Premium Pass Up to 6000 FC Points over 2 months Additional Evo Slot and more



Real Madrid Midfielder Jude Bellingham stars on the cover alongside Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala. Furthermore, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will appear on the game's Ultimate Edition cover.

EA Sports FC 26 Gameplay

FC 26 brings a familiar gameplay experience to veterans of the series, but also accessible to new players. At its core, FC 26 is a Soccer simulation video game that runs on EA's Frostbite Engine. It features many real teams and players, offering you a way to play as those teams on the pitch.

This year, the developers Overhauled Gameplay based on Community Feedback. This includes a wide variety of improvements like smarter AI, better dribbling, and better player movement. Furthermore, Goalkeepers should react more naturally, thanks to more lifelike animation and AI behavior. Additionally, expect new Play Styles and Player Roles for you to experiment with

The biggest change in FC 26's gameplay is that its now built for two ways to play. Competitive is for those who like playing Head-to-head or Ultimate Team/Clubs. But Authentic brings a more realistic experience for players who want something closer to the real game.

Overall, FC 26 features a wide variety of returning modes:

Career – Control a Manager or Player and live out their career (original, or from a specific starting point)

– Control a Manager or Player and live out their career (original, or from a specific starting point) Ultimate Team – build your Soccer dream team and compete with them across a variety of modes

– build your Soccer dream team and compete with them across a variety of modes Clubs – Create a virtual pro player and compete on the pitch with your friends

Ultimate Team players can expect something familiar, but with a new “Challengers” competition for lower Division players to try out.

In Career Mode, the developers added new Live Challenges, real world scenarios, and alternative storylines. Earn Season Points, Vanity, ICONs, and Heroes to use in modern-day clubs.

And whether you play solo or with friends, Clubs continues to offer challenge throughout the year for players to compete in. This year, the developers modified Rush gameplay, added alternate rule, and the ability to affiliate with up to 3 clubs at a time.

Overall, you can experience all of these modes with a variety of real teams and players. Overall, FC features over 20,000+ players across 750 Clubs and National Teams within 120 stadiums and 35+ leagues. This includes, of course, Women's teams from several different leagues.

Overall, that wraps up the FC 25 Release Date, Gameplay, and Trailer. We look forward to another annual release, but are also cautiously optimistic, considering annual release sports titles struggle to innovate constantly. Nevertheless, we hope to see an enjoyable experience for fans of the series.

Lastly, for more gaming and Soccer news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.