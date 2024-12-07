The Buffalo Sabres are once again trudging through the difficulties of another tough start to their season, and general manager Kevyn Adams recently dropped a rather sobering take about the realistic state of affairs in attracting top talent from across the NHL.

The city of Buffalo is anything but a tropical destination, and the state of New York has some of the highest tax rates in the United States. According to Adams, those are major factors in why top free agent players often choose warmer, more tax-friendly destinations like Nevada, Florida, Texas, and Tennessee, via TSN.

“We're not a destination city right now where you're going to be able to go out and get UFAs who are key guys,” Adams said on Friday. “I just don't think that's the way to build a sustainable winner.”

“We don't have palm trees, we have taxes in New York,” Adams continued. “Those are real and those are things you deal with. And trust me, I have conversations every day and there were a lot of players in this League, we were on their list.”

Adams highlighted that the NFL's Buffalo Bills are legitimate Super Bowl contenders, largely due to star quarterback Josh Allen, which has made the team an attractive destination for top-tier talent.

“Look at the Bills, they are a perfect example,” he said. “I'd assume this wasn't a destination or a place people were signing up to when they were in a 17-year playoff drought…..you get Josh Allen and people are lining up because they get a chance to win the Super Bowl.”

The Sabres take on the Utah Hockey Club Saturday afternoon, looking to break a five-game home winless skid.

The Sabres are once again struggling to begin a season

Currently sitting in fifth place in the Atlantic Division, the Sabres have struggled with inconsistency and sloppy defensive play.

These issues were glaring earlier this week when they built a 4-0 first-period lead against the Colorado Avalanche, only to surrender five unanswered goals and suffer a humiliating defeat.