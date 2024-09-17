Peyton Krebs has a new deal with the Buffalo Sabres. The 23-year-old forward has signed a two-year, $2,9 million extension deal with Buffalo that carries an average annual value of $1.45 million, as announced by the team via X (formerly Twitter).

“We have signed forward Peyton Krebs to a two-year deal with an AAV of $1.45 million,” the Sabres' post read.

The contract's total is at $2.9 million and it puts the Sabres' cap space just under $7 million.

Krebs has played parts of the last three NHL seasons with the Sabres. During the 2023-24 campaign, he scored four goals to go with 13 assists for 17 points across 80 games. Although his goals and assists regressed last season as compared to his respective numbers a season before where he collected nine goals and 17 assists in 74 outings, his plus/minus improved to plus-2. He was only minus-8 in the 2022-23 season.

With Krebs putting ink on paper at last, the Sabres now have zero free agents heading into training camp.

Before striking a new deal with Krebs, the Sabres signed goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to a five-year contract worth $23.75 million last July.

Krebs, who will be turning 24 years old in January, arrived in Buffalo via a trade from the Vegas Golden Knights in 2021. That was also the same trade that sent Alex Tuch, among other pieces in a package, to the Sabres for Jack Eichel and a future pick.

Krebs is a young asset with plenty of room for improvement. The Sabres certainly want to see him take another step forward in his game beginning in the 2024-25 season, as Buffalo looks to finally end its postseason drought. The Sabres, who won just 39 games and gathered a total of only 84 points last season, may have to coax Krebs into becoming a more active goal-seeker in the league.

According to @JFreshHockey, Krebs is only in the second percentile among NHL forwards over the last three years in terms of even-strength offensive WAR (Wins Above Replacement).

“Peyton Krebs, signed 2x$1.5M by BUF, is a young low-event playmaking forward,” @JFreshHockey said in its assessment of Krebs. “Absolutely despises shooting the puck, and has a career 7-goal pace as a result.”

Fans react to the Sabres signing Peyton Krebs to extension

“What a waste of a roster spot and money,” X user @Drink_More_Beer said. “Krebs can't even be a star in the AHL so why is he in the NHL and with the Sabres? Because Kevyn Adams is desperate to justify bringing him in.”

For what it's worth, Krebs was a first-round selection (17th overall) by the Golden Knights at the 2019 NHL draft. Among notable NHL players in that same draft class are the likes of Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils), Trevor Zegras (Anaheim Ducks), and Cole Caufield (Montreal Canadiens), who were all taken ahead of Krebs.

“Let the dude get his “bag” for 2 years people,” chimed in @SabresSocial. “I believe he’s only going to get better and has a lot to prove to himself, and his team. Congrats Krebs.”

Some Sabres fans also believe that new Buffalo head coach Lindy Ruff will have a major impact on Krebs.

From @Dim_Whit0527: “Krebsy will be a Ruff favorite this year for his heart and hustle, expecting a solid year from him.”

“I think he benefits big time from playing under Lindy,” shared @rnpnkwsk.

“Yay! Congratulations Peyton and welcome back 🥰💙💙💙,” commented @Crazy4Skinner53.