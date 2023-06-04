Jack Eichel is a professional ice hockey player who currently plays for the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. He is a three-time All-Star and former All-Rookie Team honoree. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jack Eichel’s net worth in 2023.

Jack Eichel’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $30 million

Jack Eichel's net worth in 2023 is $30 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Jack Eichel's early life

Jack Eichel was born on October 28th, 1996 in North Chelmsford, Massachusetts. During his teenage years, Eichel was part of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, where he developed his skills before being called to suit up for the junior national team. He represented Team USA at the 2012 Winter Youth Olympic Games and at the 2014 Under-18 World Championships, the latter of which saw Eichel help Team USA capture the gold medal.

After a stellar amateur stint, Eichel received college scholarship offers from Boston University and Boston College, among others. As we all know, Eichel would opt to attend Boston University. While playing for the Terriers, Eichel immediately showed that he had a promising NHL career ahead of him. His performance earned many distinctions, including the Hobey Baker Award in his freshman season, the Hockey East scoring title, Rookie of the Year honors and many more. Most importantly, Eichel also led the Terriers to the NCAA Frozen Four, where they lost to the Providence Friars.

Jack Eichel's first NHL contracts

In 2015, Eichel declared for the NHL Entry Draft. He was selected in the first round with the second overall pick by the Buffalo Sabres. Shortly after getting drafted into the NHL, Eichel signed a three-year rookie deal with the Sabres worth $11.3 million, according to Spotrac.

Eichel immediately made his presence felt as a rookie. He played in 81 games and tallied 24 goals and 32 assists for a total of 56 points. In the process, Eichel also became the youngest player in a Sabres uniform to score a goal. For his efforts, Eichel was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team. He played several more productive seasons with Buffalo, making three All-Star appearances.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 2017, Eichel inked a contract extension with the Sabres that ran for eight years. The massive long-term deal was worth $80 million. However, Eichel also suffered a string of injuries, including a herniated disk in his neck. This also played a role in the rift between Eichel and the Sabres organization, particularly the former’s desire to have more medical attention on his injury.

“I'd be lying to say that things have moved smoothly since my injury,” Eichel said, per CBS . “There's been a bit of a disconnect between myself and the organization. It's been tough at times. The most important thing now is to try to get healthy, figure out a way to be available to play hockey next year, wherever that might be.”

After a disagreement between the Sabres organization and Eichel, the latter was stripped of his role as team captain to begin the 2019-2020 season. This comes despite a solid season prior which saw Eichel play 77 games and tally 28 goals and 54 assists for a career-high 82 points.

Jack Eichel trade to Golden Knights

In the middle of the 2020-2021 season, Buffalo finally parted ways with Eichel, trading the three-time All-Star and a third-round draft pick to the Vegas Golden Knights for Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, a first-round draft pick and a pair of second-round picks.

Now in a Golden Knights uniform, Eichel had a successful first full season with the team. He played in 67 games while registering 27 goals and 39 assists for a total of 66 points. But more importantly, Eichel played an instrumental role in leading the Golden Knights to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. The Golden Knights’ playoff run also marks Eichel’s first trip to the postseason.

“It's an opportunity you want,” Eichel said after Vegas punched its ticket to the Stanley Cup Final. “Everybody wants a chance to play in the Stanley Cup Final and a chance to compete for the ultimate goal. I'm excited. It's a great opportunity for our group. We've done a lot to get here and put ourselves in this position.”

Big things are certainly awaiting Eichel and the Golden Knights as they take on the Florida Panthers in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jack Eichel’s net worth in 2023?