Jaden Ivey is taking no prisoners with his continued rants on social media. His latest topic: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.

Ivey was waived by the Chicago Bulls on Monday for “conduct detrimental to the team” amid his concerning behavior on social media, wherein he blasted the NBA for celebrating Pride Month, among other sharp comments.

The 24-year-old guard has denied that he was hurting the Bulls with his online remarks, which have largely hinged on his religious beliefs.

According to a report from The Athletic's Joel Lorenzi, Ivey brought up Edwards' homophobic comments in a video on Instagram in 2022. Edwards later deleted the video, issued a public apology, and was fined $40,000 by the NBA.

“How is it that he said something detrimental and basically hypocritical judgment because he's not a Christian, and he got fined. He didn’t get kicked out of the league. He didn’t get waived, right? But it’s because he’s the best player on their team, right? They need him, right? He makes them money, right?” said Ivey.

“It’s all money involved in that. That’s why he’s still playing.”

Jaden Ivey on Anthony Edwards using the F slur pic.twitter.com/m0gro8OadT — ugclipz (@ugclipz) April 1, 2026

Ivey criticized the purported double standards in the NBA, maintaining that he is “speaking the truth.”

As of writing, the 24-year-old Edwards has yet to comment on Ivey's latest claims.

Before mentioning Edwards, Ivey called out Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, suggesting that their basketball achievements are worthless compared to faith.

It is worth noting that Curry has also been open about his religious beliefs.

Many are worried about Ivey, noting that his recent behavior might be a call for help. He only played 37 games this season due to a knee injury.