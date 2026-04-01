The Chicago Bulls found themselves at the center of a strange and emotional story, as Jaden Ivey was waived and quickly headlined league news following a wave of viral comments. His remarks about his health took over the conversation amid the controversy surrounding his exit. The moment unfolded fast. It felt abrupt. And it left fans searching for clarity after a situation shaped by belief, frustration, and team control.

According to The Athletic’s Joel Lorenzi, the turning point came from Ivey’s own words. “I said, ‘I’m ready. Jesus healed my knee,’” he said. That statement cut through everything. After being traded from Detroit, he played only four games before the Bulls stepped in. The team wanted him to rehab his surgically repaired left knee. He wanted to stay on the floor.

“God healed my knee and I said I was ready to play and I was willing and they’re losing anyways… They’re not making the playoff. So what does it matter?” His words carried urgency. They also showed a deep belief in his recovery.

Bulls take control as Jaden Ivey situation spirals

The Bulls chose caution. As a result, they pushed back his timetable. They also ordered an MRI. Then, they made the call. His season ended on March 26. Shortly after, the organization moved on.

However, Jade Ivey did not agree and his comments grew sharper. “Why is it that they shut my season down and I said I didn’t want to?” he said. At the same time, he felt ready. Still, the team did not see it that way.

Jaden Ivey said he was willing to play even though the Bulls wasn’t gonna win anything. They still shut him down for the season and then he got waived. pic.twitter.com/hzV2xhLT3a — ugclipz (@ugclipz) April 1, 2026

In the end, both sides held their ground. On one hand, there was faith and feel. On the other, medical judgment. Ultimately, the result was sudden. The fallout was loud.

Under the arena lights, moments like this do not fade easily, especially after Jaden Ivey was waived following a wave of controversial comments. So now, the question remains: what comes next after this abrupt exit?