Since the Chicago Bulls have waived Jaden Ivey, he has still gone on social media platforms making concerning statements to the masses. His latest story came during a podcast appearance on the PinPoint Podcast, where he mentioned having suicidal thoughts after his injury with the Detroit Pistons last season.

“I almost committed suicide multiple times, and I'm not ashamed to say it,” Ivey said. “I'm not ashamed because God was merciful to keep me here. I almost committed suicide. I had [oxycodone] pills in my hand, and my wife was telling me don't do it. And God was convicting me. I didn't know the truth.

“I didn't do it by God's grace; he kept me here.”

Jaden Ivey says he attempted to take his own life multiple times pic.twitter.com/AjcbqnWysG — ugclipz (@ugclipz) April 1, 2026

Ivey broke his fibula at the beginning of January 2025, and it was the first major injury of his career. During that process, Ivey had several thoughts.

“I get surgery, I’m rehabbing, right?” Ivey said. “And I’m under this false doctrine of once saved, always saved. That you’re righteous, but it doesn’t matter if you sin, it can’t touch your soul.

“And so I still had no peace, and I went back and … during that time, I had my two children, and I was back in the world, back in the world again, trying to figure out what, what, what is the truth?”

Throughout the past few days, Ivey has gone on Instagram Live, ranting about multiple topics, while also mentioning NBA stars such as Stephen Curry and LeBron James. He's also shared that his wife and family members aren't talking to him at the moment.

“That’s why my wife in here, and she not even texting me,” Ivey said on Instagram. “Those who are around me, those who are my family members betraying [me] because of what I spoke. The truth. Betraying me. Saying that I’m losing my mind. Saying that I’m crazy. … Those are my own household. All because of the Gospel. All because I said the truth.”