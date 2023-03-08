The Philadelphia 76ers are coming out of their recent five-game road trip with four wins, the final of which was a dominant effort against the Minnesota Timberwolves. James Harden sat out with foot soreness and watched as the Sixers held the Wolves in check…at least, aside from Anthony Edwards.

Edwards diced up the Sixers defense time after time by getting to the rim with ease, throwing down a highlight dunk and shooting the long ball very well. Doc Rivers was worried that he would be due for a BIG night. But Philly made the right adjustment to slow him down.

“We just kept the ball in front of us,” Rivers said to reporters. “In the first quarter, Anthony Edwards, I thought he was gonna go for 90. Then we just kept guys in front of us. What are they, third or fourth in the league in the paint? We kept them out of the paint and I think that was the difference in the game for us.”

Edwards remained efficient in the second half but still only scored 12 points. He had a game-high 20 in the first half but was dwarfed by Embiid’s 22-point third quarter and 39-point game. The Sixers have often struggled to keep the ball out of the paint but were able to make enough stops to beat the Wolves. They learned how to be even more adaptable to the game after surviving an offensive onslaught just yesterday night against the Indiana Pacers.

“We were just talking about it,” Tyrese Maxey said of the Sixers defense. “Sometimes, game plans go out the window. Last night like you said was a shootout, they made almost every shot. The theme from last night was [to] find a way to get consecutive stops in a row, at least once or twice before the game is over and we were able to do that. That was the only good from that night and then tonight we found ways to get consecutive stops early and score off them, and continue to get stops. The communication was really good.”

The Sixers have often discussed the need to get better at communicating, so this victory in Minnesota should serve as a prime example of what happens when they get it right.