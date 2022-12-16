By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Losing takes its toll. It wouldn’t if professional athletes didn’t care about competing, but contrary to fans’ perception, they even have more skin in the game which makes them care with all they have. Such is the case for Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden, who admitted just how heavily the past few years of playoff defeat has weighed on him.

Speaking with Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports, Harden became vulnerable, saying that being unable to achieve his biggest goal – an NBA championship – has left him “deflated” and “drained”, culminating in what he feels like the unequivocal “low point” in his life.

“The whole two years was a low point. I’ve never really had to deal with something like that. My body, mentally, physically … It was a lot going on. I mean, basketball is everything to me,” Harden said.

James Harden may no longer be the player he was of old. Hamstring problems have hampered his explosiveness, thereby limiting his scoring ability. And he’s only getting up there in age, having turned 33 this past August.

Thus, plenty of critics wondered whether he could be the piece that pushes Joel Embiid and the Sixers over the top. After all, he had come up short deep in the playoffs plenty of times in his prime. What else could be the outcome now that Father Time is catching up to him? Harden took these criticisms to heart, which is why he vowed to come back stronger this season.

“It was time to get back to being James Harden,” Harden added. “It was definitely that you hear people talking and it was just one of those motivational things where I don’t need motivation, but it definitely motivated me to go out there and put in the work.”

One thing cannot be questioned, however. Harden’s commitment to winning is top-notch. He chose to take a pay cut to stay with the Sixers, as his best shot at a ring may be teaming up with an MVP candidate in Joel Embiid. Nevertheless, he knows that his legacy as a game-changer in basketball is secure. There’s only one trophy missing in his cabinet, and he remains hell-bent on filling that void.

“Honestly, the only thing that I’m missing is a championship,” Harden said.