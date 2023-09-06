James Harden's future with the Philadelphia 76ers remains uncertain following his trade request. He's faced backlash during the offseason amid yet another trade request. Additionally, Harden was recently mentioned in a report that claimed he was “pouting” last season which led to his absence from the 2022-23 All-Star Game. Harden fired back at the report though, claiming the story was a lie on Instagram, via Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.

James Harden responds to this morning’s ESPN report about how he missed out on being an All-Star reserve on Instagram https://t.co/o8dGreZZA7 pic.twitter.com/zwYa3smdV5 — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) September 6, 2023

Sources reportedly told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN that James Harden did not accept Adam Silver's initial request to name him as an All-Star because the Sixers star was “pouting.” According to the report, Harden finally accepted the invite after “days went by” but it was too late.

Harden, as shown in the above post, referred to the report as “lies.” It would be interesting to hear Harden's side of the story.

He later shared another message following the report.

James Harden says the recent reports on his future with the Sixers and that he was pouting over All-Star Game votes are not true 👀 (via @JHarden13 / IG) pic.twitter.com/detRZLMDR6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 6, 2023

“Y'all gotta chill wit these reports,” Harden wrote. “Imma start reporting s**t.”

NBA fans have begun to grow tired of Harden's antics. Yes, he's one of the best offensive players in the NBA. Harden's a tremendous scorer who can finish inside and hit from deep. He's an excellent distributor as well. But between reports similar to Shelburne's and the constant trade requests, there may be teams around the NBA that simply don't want to trade for James Harden right now.

Additionally, he's already 34-years old so decline could be a concern. Still, Harden should draw some interest given the fact that he's still regarded as a star.

If a trade doesn't come to fruition, there will continue to be drama in Philadelphia between the Sixers and James Harden.