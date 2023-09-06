James Harden's future with the Philadelphia 76ers remains uncertain following his trade request. He's faced backlash during the offseason amid yet another trade request. Additionally, Harden was recently mentioned in a report that claimed he was “pouting” last season which led to his absence from the 2022-23 All-Star Game. Harden fired back at the report though, claiming the story was a lie on Instagram, via Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.

Sources reportedly told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN that James Harden did not accept Adam Silver's initial request to name him as an All-Star because the Sixers star was “pouting.” According to the report, Harden finally accepted the invite after “days went by” but it was too late.

Harden, as shown in the above post, referred to the report as “lies.” It would be interesting to hear Harden's side of the story.

He later shared another message following the report.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

Via ClutchPoints:

“Y'all gotta chill wit these reports,” Harden wrote. “Imma start reporting s**t.”

RECOMMENDED
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden, Daryl Morey

RUMOR: Joel Embiid’s message to Sixers on ‘riding out’ James Harden trade drama

Brett Siegel ·

James Harden, Sixers, Knicks

RUMOR: Sixers held ‘initial conversations’ with Knicks after James Harden’s trade request

Jack Winter ·

Nick Nurse, Dennis Rodman, Sixers

Sixers coach Nick Nurse recalls hilarious Dennis Rodman story from time in United Kingdom

Jack Winter ·

NBA fans have begun to grow tired of Harden's antics. Yes, he's one of the best offensive players in the NBA. Harden's a tremendous scorer who can finish inside and hit from deep. He's an excellent distributor as well. But between reports similar to Shelburne's and the constant trade requests, there may be teams around the NBA that simply don't want to trade for James Harden right now.

Additionally, he's already 34-years old so decline could be a concern. Still, Harden should draw some interest given the fact that he's still regarded as a star.

If a trade doesn't come to fruition, there will continue to be drama in Philadelphia between the Sixers and James Harden.