Sooner or later, James Harden will have his trade request met by the Philadelphia 76ers and he will begin his journey on a new team. At least, that is what Harden hopes for and that is the general belief around the NBA right now.

However, the Sixers have not been willing to budge on their stance regarding Harden and as a result, his relationship with Daryl Morey, the team's President of Basketball Operations, is not in a good place.

Morey and Harden spent years together during their time with the Houston Rockets and the executive was a big reason why the former league MVP decided to request a trade to the 76ers in 2022. With all the drama encapsulating Harden's trade request this offseason, the relationship these two once had is now “done,” according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

It is no secret that the 10-time All-Star wants to go to the Los Angeles Clippers and this has been relevant ever since he opted into his player option ahead of the start of free agency in June. The problem with this trade request to Los Angeles is that the Sixers are not wanting to relinquish Harden unless they get a lot in return. On the other side of things, the Clippers have been unwilling to give up a lot for the veteran player in the final year of his contract.

While the two teams have held discussions this summer, Harden and Morey are not on speaking terms, per Scotto, as it has “been a while” since they last spoke to one another. It is worth noting as well that the Clippers and Sixers have discussed scenarios revolving around both Harden and veteran forward P.J. Tucker as well.

Now in the month of August, training camp will be here before we know it, which draws more questions about what the Sixers will ultimately do. Harden has not been afraid to voice his displeasures ahead of the start of the NBA season and this could potentially disrupt Philadelphia's plans to prove they are championship contenders under the leadership of new head coach Nick Nurse.

All of this speculation revolving around Harden has led to questions being asked about Joel Embiid's future with the team as well. The reigning league MVP is a player many around the league are watching carefully, as he could be the next big star to ask for a trade should things take a turn for the worst with the Sixers.

At this time, there are no indications that a Clippers-76ers trade involving Harden is on the horizon, as both sides appear to be far apart in negotiations.