Joel Embiid made multiple huge free throws in the final minutes of the Sixers' road victory over the Thunder.

The Philadelphia 76ers closed out a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder thanks to the excellent free-throw shooting from their center. Not many NBA teams can say they feel at ease with their center at the charity stripe, especially in crunch time. But the Sixers have such a luxury with Joel Embiid.

Embiid shot 19-21 from the foul line in the Sixers' 127-123 win. That includes 8-8 shooting in the final two minutes and 6-6 in the final 10 seconds as the Thunder went into score-and-foul cycles in an attempt to get back into it. He said that he likes having the ball with the game on the line, according to Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“It’s scary, but I like it. That’s why I went to the ball every single time, because I believe in myself,” Embiid said, per Mizell.

In the Sixers' win, Joel Embiid only added to the hefty leads he has in free throws attempted and made to this point in the season. Free throws are always at the center of conversations around him, mostly in a mocking tone or as a vehicle to disparage the way he plays the game. Embiid simply acknowledges the value in those shots and as such, will not cease his aggression as a scorer, slander from opposing players and coaches be darned.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said that Joel Embiid's clutch free-throw shooting was “excellent. Got the right guy up there shooting ‘em, that's for sure.” Having a center who can draw and hit free throws like Embiid gives Philly a massive leg up in close games.