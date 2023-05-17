A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Apparently, Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey did not even consult Joel Embiid about the firing of now ex-head coach Doc Rivers. This is according to the intel that was gathered by one-time NBA championed turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, who further adds that Rivers’ axing had a lot to do with James Harden.

It’s probably no coincidence that the Sixers fired Rivers shortly after reports leaked that Harden had no intention of playing for Coach Doc again. It was as if the former league MVP gave Philly an ultimatum to choose between him and Doc Rivers. Well, we now know which side Daryl Morey picked.

According to Big Perk, this is not good news at all for Embiid. So much so, that Perkins believes that it’s now time for Embiid to seriously consider leaving the Sixers:

“Do not trust him,” Perkins said of Morey. “If James Harden is back, you need to get out. You need to get out. I’m just shocked. How can you fire a head coach without talking to your best player, your MVP? You know why? Because you’re not his priority, James Harden is.”

"If James Harden is back, you need to get out. You need to get out… How can you fire a head coach without talking to your best player, your MVP? You know why? Because you're not his priority, James Harden is."@KendrickPerkins' message to Sixers star Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/9k2wRBTCPN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 17, 2023

Perkins also talked about Morey’s relationship with Harden, and how these two have a long history dating back to their days with the Houston Rockets. Morey played a key role in bringing Harden to Philly, and at this point, it appears that James has become the top priority for the Sixers — at least in the mind of Kendrick Perkins. In this respect, Big Perk firmly believes that it’s high time Joel Embiid takes his talents elsewhere.