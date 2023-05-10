A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The folks over on ESPN decided to roll out a new segment starring the always-entertaining Kendrick Perkins. They’re calling it iSpy with Big Perk as the segment features Perkins shedding light on some observations he might have deduced while analyzing NBA games. As it turns out, Perkins decided to have Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton as his first victim on his brand-new piece.

The former NBA champ turned basketball analyst showed no mercy to Ayton as he exposed just how much the Suns big man has been utterly dominated by Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. So much so, that Big Perk believes that Ayton dreads his matchup against the former back-to-back MVP:

“I spy fear,” Perkins said. “I see a guy whose heart is pumping kool-aid in DeAndre Ayton and the one thing is that film don’t lie.”

"I spy everything… I spy fear. I see a guy whose heart is pumping kool aid in DeAndre Ayton and the one thing is that film don't lie."@KendrickPerkins breaks down the Nikola Jokic/Deandre Ayton matchup in his new ESPN segment 'I Spy' 🤣pic.twitter.com/GIoIeCBdDW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 10, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Perkins went through some clips wherein Ayton is seen putting up what the former sees as a lack of fight against Jokic. If you look at the film, it’s hard to disagree with Big Perk here. Moreover, if you look at Jokic’s numbers throughout this second-round series against the Suns, then it makes it even more difficult to discredit Parkins’ savage claim against Ayton.

Phoenix has pretty much had no answer for Jokic in the first five games of this series. The Nuggets superstar has been dominating at will, putting up some video game-like numbers: 35.0 points on 57.5 percent shooting, 13.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, and 1.0 blocks, while also connecting on 1.6 triples per game on a 47.1-percent clip.

The Suns have to do something to try and prevent another offensive explosion from Jokic in Game 6 on Thursday, but if you ask Kendrick Perkins, the answer certainly does not lie with Deandre Ayton.