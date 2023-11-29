Sixers guard Patrick Beverley has a warning for Lakers guard Austin Reaves after their confrontation on Monday night

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves and Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverly got into a heated confrontation on Monday. The fracas occurred late in the third quarter with the Sixers leading the Lakers 93-72.

After the game, the Reaves said he wasn't surprised that the Sixers guard went after him:

“Austin Reaves says he has a lot of respect for Pat Bev and that as a competitor, he wasn't surprised to see him look to get him back tonight after doing the “too small” celebration on him last season.”

Now Beverley is weighing in on his podcast, The Pat Bev Pod:

“How dare you come in Chicago, in my hood, and hit me with the too little?… Every time I see the Lakers until I retire, whatever team Austin Reaves is on, I’m on his ass.” Patrick Beverley says he has smoke for Austin Reaves 😳 (via @PatBevPod)pic.twitter.com/5XZBq3iqJI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 28, 2023

Says the Sixers guard, “How dare you come in Chicago, in my hood, and hit me with the too little?… Every time I see the Lakers until I retire, whatever team Austin Reaves is on, I’m on his ass.”

“He hit me with the 2 little last year. Noted,” Beverley posted on X (formerly Twitter).

It's easy to forget what Beverley was referring to in that post. During a game in the 2022-23 NBA season between the Lakers and the Chicago Bulls — Beverley's last team before signing with the Sixers — he got hit with the “too small” celly by Reaves after the latter made a basket in the paint while being guarded by the former.

The Sixers ended up blowing out the Lakers 138-94 on Monday. It was Los Angeles' worst loss of the 2023-24 NBA season so far. The Lakers' most lopsided loss before Monday night was a 128-94 beatdown at the hands of the Houston Rockets on November 8.

The two teams next face each other on March 22 in Los Angeles.