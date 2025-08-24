The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted the Buffalo Bills in their preseason finale on Saturday night. Tampa Bay entered the game with many players trying to make the final 53-man roster with cuts on the horizon. Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders is at the top of that list after an eventful preseason. The referees rewarded him with an ejection after his fight with Zach Davidson.

Sanders had issues with ejections during his time with the Colorado Buffaloes in college. It appears that the same issues have followed him into the NFL. Davidson ran up to block him on a Bills play in the second quarter, pushing him well after the play ended. Sanders took exception to the block and got physical with Davidson, throwing a punch at the tight end.

Here is the play that got Shilo Sanders ejected. pic.twitter.com/7LRplnywzo — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) August 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The referee came in to break both players up and saw Sanders take a swing. With no hesitation, the official penalized the safety and eventually handed him an ejection. Sanders ran into the Tampa Bay locker room, his night over before halftime. Now, his fate on the team is out of his hands as he waits for roster cuts to be made over the next couple of days.

Sanders and his brother are both trying to secure their roster spots in the NFL. Shedeur Sanders is confident that he will be on the Cleveland Browns a week from now. Shilo, on the other hand, has much less of a chance to make it onto Todd Bowles' defense. After his ejection, Sanders' character and temper will have an impact on the final decision.

Despite the drama, Sanders is fine enough as a safety on the field. His father, Deion Sanders, blazed his path into NFL history as a secondary player with a big personality. Shilo's ejection from Tampa Bay's game proves one thing. He might have the same personality as his father, but he might lack the skills needed to back it up on the field.