Coming into the 2024 WNBA season, the general consensus was that Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark was going to be the overwhelming favorite for the league's Rookie of the Year Award. But Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese has planted her name firmly in the conversation, especially with a bit a recent WNBA history-making feat.

Angel Reese became the first player in WNBA history with back to back games of at least 20 rebounds as per the social media page StatMamba.

Earlier this week, Reese recorded the first 20 rebound game of her career against the Phoenix Mercury. She followed that up with another 20 rebounds against the Connecticut Sun on Friday. As a rookie, Reese has been a double-double machine.

Earlier this season, she set the WNBA's all-time record for most consecutive double-doubles with 15, surpassing Candace Parker in the process. While Angel Reese's offensive game may be a work in progress, her rebounding and her defense have been crucial to the Sky's fight for a playoff spot.

The Sky are currently in eighth place in the WNBA standings. They are 11-17 though with the 10-18 Atlanta Dream creeping up behind them.

Coming into Friday's game against the Sun, Reese had started all 27 games prior to that at a little over 31 minutes per game. She's been averaging 13.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 39.8 percent shooting from the field, 20 percent shooting from the three-point line and 73.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Reese was selected to the WNBA All-Star team as a rookie and played a huge role in Team WNBA defeating Team USA. She finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds in 18 minutes of play.

Reese was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft out of LSU. She began her college career at Maryland where she played for two seasons before transferring to LSU. Reese won a national championship at LSU and cemented herself as one of the best bigs in the nation.