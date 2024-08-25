The Indiana Fever battled the Minnesota Lynx in the Twin Cities on Saturday night with designs of improving their playoff positioning. It was tough sledding early on for the Fever as Caitlin Clark and company fell behind by 13 points in the first quarter, only to rally back with a plus-12 second quarter showing vs. Coach Cheryl Reeve's team on the road.

The Fever ultimately lost Saturday night's game by a score of 90-80, but Clark's performance showed her incredible transformation into one of the WNBA's best players, not just one of the league's best rookies. Fans have begun taking notice, as evidenced by the incredible artwork displayed by a Clark fan who sat relatively close to the court on Saturday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The tattoo coincided with one of Clark's most impressive plays as a member of Coach Christie Sides' team as she juked Lynx guard Courtney Williams out of her shoes with an out-of-this-world Allen Iverson style crossover dribble. Meanwhile, Clark's Stephen Curry caliber three-point stat showed just how good she's been from beyond the arc since entering the WNBA.

Clark outdueled by Napheesa Collier

Caitlin Clark scored just eight points in the second half as Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier finished with 31 points. Collier outdueled the WNBA Rookie Of The Year favorite on her home court, giving Clark fans something to think about heading toward Tuesday night's road matchup with the Atlanta Dream in the ATL.

Kelsey Mitchell, whose scoring average is .1 points off of Clark's scoring average, kept pace with the Iowa Hawkeyes and budding Indiana Fever legend's totals with 21 points of her own on the night.

Now, it's time for the Fever to lick their wounds and prepare for the next game. A sub-.500 record masks the team's incredible development this season along with Clark's rising star as one of the women's game's budding all-time greats. It was a night to remember based on Clark's fans and her stellar first half performance, but there are much better days ahead for Clark, Mitchell and their young team.