Kamilla Cardoso is no stranger to playing big roles on high-level teams. Cardoso was instrumental in helping the South Carolina women's basketball team go undefeated and win a national championship during the 2023-24 season. Cardoso now finds herself deep against elite WNBA competition as a Chicago Sky rookie. Yet, head coach Teresa Weatherspoon noted Cardoso's impact with a crucial description.

When Weatherspoon was asked what she had seen from Cardoso after the first half of the WNBA season, the head coach gave this one-word response:

“Presence,” Weatherspoon said after the Sky's 93-85 July 16 win over the Las Vegas Aces.

“Her presence means so much. Kamilla does a heck of a job for us rebounding the ball and getting our transition started. She does a really good job of defending. It doesn't matter who she's defending. She's very sure of herself. And when the ball doesn't fall, you never see Kamilla in any way disappointed in anything. She continues to play and plays very hard. She is now getting more reps underneath her, and it's only going to pay off for all of us and especially her,” Weatherspoon added.

Through the first 18 games of the season, Cardoso averages 8.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks. As Teresa Weatherspoon mentioned, the rookie center is growing more comfortable with each rep she gains. At 6-foot-7, Cardoso is someone guards do not often want to drive into. She has a knack for using her length to make crucial blocks, and her timing will only improve.

The Sky are hoping Cardoso can grow into one of the best two-way interior forces in the WNBA, just as she was with the South Carolina women's basketball team.

Kamilla Cardoso can become a monster for the Sky by improving these key areas

In early July, Teresa Weatherspoon noted the areas she wants Cardoso to improve in, primarily focusing on offense.

“She's getting the looks. Now it's about finishing,” Weatherspoon said before the Sky's 71-84 July 7 Storm loss. “It's about getting the position you want, getting to your spots and finding it. It's about strength and power under the basket, with the way post players are today. Getting to your spot, getting your base, and finishing with power.”

Cardoso is getting opportunities in the paint, but Chicago needs her to improve her efficiency. She shoots 46.2 percent from the field through the season's first half. Making more of her shots will make her a threat than she already is.

During Chicago's 81-67 loss to the New York Liberty, Cardoso went 3-for-8 from the field. Of course, her rim attempts were not easy, given the presence of former All-Star Jonquel Jones. But a few missed shots make the difference between wins and losses. Cardoso is just starting her journey, so it will come with time, but when she arrives, it will be huge for Chicago.

“[Cardoso's improved efficiency is] going to help us tremendously,” Teresa Weatherspoon added. “She's a force. Once you dominate the paint, it opens things up more for us.”