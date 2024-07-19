The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is upon us! Team USA, representing the United States in Paris for the Olympics next weekend, will take on the WNBA All-Stars for a fun All-Star Game Saturday night in Phoenix, Arizona. It's time to continue our WNBA odds series with a Team USA-Team WNBA All-Stars prediction and pick.

The United States Olympic team is stacked! Despite not having the most popular player in the world on the roster, the U.S. will still head to Paris early next week to likely win the Gold Metal in the basketball tournament. Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, who is clearly one of, if not, the best player in the world, will headline the Olympic roster. She leads the league in points and blocks per game and is second in rebounds per game behind Angel Reese. At 27.2 points per game, the next highest scorer is Kahleah Cooper, her new teammate representing the U.S. in Paris.

Caitlin Clark is not going to Paris but is still an all-star for the first time in her career. Reese will join her in Phoenix as they take on the Olympic team for a good test before they leave. Interestingly enough, this All-Star Game will be one of the more tougher tests the U.S. will have. They will take on other countries in Paris that are not nearly as good as the WNBA All-Stars are. Arike Ogunbowale, who also did not make the Olympic roster, will help the rookies try and upset Team USA on Saturday night.

Here are the WNBA All-Star Game odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA All-Star Game Odds: Team USA-Team WNBA Odds

Team USA: -5.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -215

Team WNBA All-Stars: +5.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +180

Over: 190.5 (-105)

Under: 190.5 (-115)

How To Watch Team USA vs. Team WNBA All-Stars Saturday Night

Time: 8:30 ET/5:30 PT

TV: ABC

Why Team USA Can Cover The Spread/Win

Wilson is averaging 27.2 points per game, 11.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 52.7% from the floor. Cooper is the second-best scorer in the “W” averaging 23.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 0.9 steals while scoring at a 45% rate. Napheesa Collier, who recently helped the Minnesota Lynx win the Commissioner's Cup, is averaging 20.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.2 steals while shooting 46.8% from the field. That trio should be the focus for Team USA.

Last year's MVP Breanna Stewart is averaging 19.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game for the top-seeded New York Liberty. Her teammate Sabrina Ionescu is having quite the season as well. That duo is proving to be very tough to beat in their second season together. Ionescu is averaging 19.4 points per game which is 6th in the league and 5th best on the team. Jewell Loyd is just above her at 19.7 per game. It's clear that this roster can score the rock. With this being an exhibition game prepping for the Olympics, I expect the women to treat it like a real game as they don't have much time to prep for Paris.

Why Team WNBA All-Stars Can Cover The Spread/Win

Headlining this squad is Caitlin Clark. After a “rough” start to her rookie year, Clark has settled in and already broke the WNBA record for assists in a game with 19. She's become a double-double machine along with Angel Reese. Clark is close to averaging one per game scoring 17.1 points per game and 8.2 assists. Reese on the other hand, is averaging a double-double with 13.5 points and 12.0 rebounds.

A name that should be on the USA roster is Arike Ogunbowale, who is the 3rd leading scorer in the WNBA at 22.3 per game. She is also one of the best all-around players in the game averaging 4.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 2.7 steals. The Dallas Wings are in last place in the standings but she is not to blame.

Final Team USA-Team WNBA All-Stars Prediction & Pick

Believe it or not, back in 2021, Team WNBA All-Stars upset Team USA with a 93-85 finish. I expect this to be close once again because in these stakes, Team WNBA has more to prove. The Olympic team is much better but I wouldn't expect them to win by more than five points. Take the All-Stars to cover against Team USA along with the Over.

Final Team USA-Team WNBA All-Stars Prediction & Pick: WNBA All-Stars +5.5 (-122), Over 190.5 (-105)