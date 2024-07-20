Mason Greenwood has recently signed with French football club Marseille, marking a new chapter in his career after leaving Manchester United. The 22-year-old player, who transferred for £30 million, has secured a contract until 2029. Greenwood’s move follows a season on loan at Spanish side Getafe, where he scored eight La Liga goals. This transfer comes with its share of controversy due to Greenwood's past legal issues and the mixed reactions from fans and officials.

Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United in January 2022 after being charged with attempted rape, assault, and controlling and coercive behavior. However, these charges were dropped in February 2023 when a key witness withdrew. Despite maintaining his innocence, Greenwood's return to professional football has been met with varied responses.

Some Marseille fans have voiced their discontent through a campaign called #GreenwoodNotWelcome. The mayor of Marseille, Benoit Payan, has also criticized the club's decision to sign Greenwood, suggesting it would shame the team. This backlash highlights the ongoing debate about Greenwood's presence in football.

Mason Greenwood's response and focus on Marseille

In response to the protests and criticism, Greenwood has shared his perspective in an interview with La Provence. He expressed his understanding of the controversy but chose not to delve into it further. Greenwood stated, “Obviously, I am aware of this debate, and I understand the question. I do not wish to enter into any controversy. I already had the opportunity to express myself on this subject last year, it is now behind us.”

Greenwood and his girlfriend, Harriet Robson, recently welcomed their daughter, and he emphasized the importance of their family in his life. He mentioned how they have rebuilt their lives together, spent a year in Madrid, and now look forward to their new beginning in Marseille. Greenwood focuses on his future with Olympique de Marseille and building a new life in the city.

Manchester United had considered reintegrating Greenwood, but after a public backlash, the idea was abandoned. Instead, Greenwood spent the previous season on loan at Getafe, where he performed well. He acknowledged that public judgment based on social media posts is inevitable but maintained his innocence regarding the accusations. Greenwood admitted to making mistakes in his relationship but denied any violent behavior.

Roberto De Zerbi, Greenwood's new manager at Marseille, has defended the signing. De Zerbi highlighted Greenwood’s talent and potential as an international-level player, choosing to focus on his professional abilities rather than his personal life. The Italian manager stated, “He’s a champion, an international-level player. I don’t know what happened, I’m not concentrating on private lives. When a player signs for the club, I consider him my child. Even if I can pull his ear in private, I will defend him publicly. My players are like my sons.”

Greenwood's arrival at Marseille is set against a backdrop of mixed emotions. While some fans and officials have expressed their displeasure, others are willing to give the young player a chance to prove himself on the field. As Greenwood embarks on this new journey, his focus remains on his career and family. He hopes to leave past controversies behind and make a positive impact at his new club.