Weyrdlets is a virtual pet game where productivity meets cute on-screen animals. Check out the Weyrdlets release date, gameplay, and more here.

Weyrdlets Release Date: July 23, 2024

The Weyrdlets release date is July 23, 2024 for Windows PC on Steam. Support for Linus and macOS machines are “under consideration.” A demo was released during the Steam Next Fest in June 2024 and is still up for those wanting to give the game a test drive.

It’s described as “Animal Crossing meets Nintendogs,” and promises to “seamlessly blend cute pet-caretaking relaxation with the feeling of accomplishment via genuine productivity.” On top of the already-adorable pets, Weyrdlets also has Twitch integration. This allows streamers to integrate the game with their live stream and interact with their communities. There are also “multiplayer spaces,” which would presumably allow you and your friends’ pets to mingle with each other.

This game is being developed and published by the Malaysian indie company Weyrdworks.

The roadmap found on the official website previews upcoming content, including in-game events, a “Habit Tracker,” Photo Mode, Weather, Mini Games and more in the coming months.

Weyrdlets Gameplay

It features an integrated Pomodoro Timer and To-Do list to give you a productivity boost. While the on-screen pet idles, they will passively gain coins which you can use to customize your pet and decorate their home.

Adopt a Virtual Desktop Pet: Experience adopting a unique virtual pet with quirky behaviors. Just like in reality, engage in lifelike interactions – pet, grab, feed, and play with your companion both in-game and on your desktop!

Work and Chill Together: Turn work into play with your companion! Bring your pet onto the desktop to watch videos with you, roam around, and beat stress while you study, tackle emails, or doomscroll.

Personalize and Customize: Personalize your pet and its environment with accessories and stickers, from Viking hats and shades to charming home decor. Express your style and creativity by decorating your pet and its home with flair!

Pet-Centric Productivity: Increase your productivity with in-game tools on your desktop, including a Pomodoro timer, a to-do list, and then wind down with a daily self-reflection logger. Enjoy enhanced focus and efficiency while your companion keeps you company.

Weyrdlets Story

As a virtual pet simulator, Weyrdlets does not really have a set story.

You get to adopt a pet in the beginning, decorate their house, and watch them dig for treasure for more customization options.

Weyrdlets currently has a playable demo, with a full release scheduled on July 23, 2024.

