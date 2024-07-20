Manchester City star Erling Haaland has recently shared a humorous and unexpected detail about his pre-season training. While many footballers were occupied with international tournaments such as the European Championship or Copa America, Haaland took a different approach to prepare for the upcoming season. Instead of engaging in conventional fitness routines, the forward spent his summer in the serene Norwegian woods, chopping wood and hiking.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Haaland amused fans by showing his summer training routine. This included not just chopping wood but also hiking through the mountains and meditating by the water. His father, Alf-Inge “Alfie” Haaland, heavily influenced this distinctive approach. Alfie had his own football career, playing for clubs like Manchester City, Leeds United, and Nottingham Forest.

Story behind Manchester City star’s rugged training regimen

During a routine medical checkup upon his return to Manchester City, Haaland recounted the story behind his unconventional training methods. He humorously noted that his father was the mastermind behind this rigorous fitness plan. “Cutting wood in the mountains is the most Erling Haaland thing I've heard,” commented a cameraman. Haaland responded with a laugh, “My father forced me, I didn't have a choice.”

Haaland’s summer training may seem extreme, but it fits with his well-known reputation for hard work and commitment. His father’s influence on his training methods highlights the family’s dedication to physical fitness and preparation. This rigorous approach is not unfamiliar to Haaland, who is recognized for his intense work ethic and focus on maintaining peak physical condition. His unique training routine in the Norwegian wilderness was about staying fit and embracing a different way of preparing for the season.

Haaland has had an extraordinary impact on the team since his move to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for a record £52.1 million in 2022. His arrival has coincided with a period of unprecedented success for City. In the 2022-23 season, Manchester City achieved a historic treble, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and their first-ever Champions League title. The momentum continued into the 2023-24 season, where the club added a league title and League Cup double to their achievements.

Haaland will be back in action with Manchester City as the new season approaches. He is set to embark on a tour of the United States, where the team will participate in several high-profile matches. The tour will kick off with a game against Celtic in North Carolina on July 23. This will be followed by fixtures against AC Milan in New York on July 27, Barcelona in Orlando on July 31, and Chelsea in Columbus on August 3. Upon returning to England, Haaland will also feature in the Community Shield match against Manchester United at Wembley in London on August 10.

Haaland’s unique pre-season preparation and his remarkable performances for Manchester City have captured the attention of football fans around the globe. His commitment to staying fit through unconventional methods and his significant contributions to the team highlight his importance to Manchester City's ongoing success. As the new season begins, both Haaland and Manchester City are poised to build on their recent achievements and continue their winning ways. The upcoming matches and competitions will be crucial for Haaland and his team as they aim to maintain their dominant form and add more trophies to their collection.