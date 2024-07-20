This year will be the first time the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will hold two Emmy Awards ceremonies in one year. The 75th Emmy Awards was held Jan. 15 instead of the planned September 2023 ceremony. The 2023 Emmy Awards were postponed due to the dual Hollywood strikes from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA.

The shows nominated for the 76th Emmy Awards ran from June 1, 2023, until May 31, 2024.

Who got the most nods?

This year, Netflix leads the charge with the network/platform with the most number of nominations with 107. Buoyed by two strong shows The Bear and Shōgun, FX takes second place with 93 nods, the most number of nominations for the network. In third place is HBO | Max with 91. Last year, HBO was in first place with 127 nominations with the help of Succession (which ended in 2023) and Netflix was in second with 103.

Longtime Emmys mainstay The Crown (which ended in 2023) leads Netflix’s nominations with 18 nods, followed by Baby Reindeer with 11. FX’s Shōgun leads the network’s nominations with 25, while The Bear isn’t far behind with 23. For HBO, True Detective: Night Country received 19 nominations, while Hacks got 16.

Apple TV+ put up numbers as well with 72 nominations, led by The Morning Show with 16. ABC and CBS follow with 38 nominations each. Abbott Elementary received the highest number of nominations for ABC with nine, while The Amazing Race, The 66th Grammy Awards and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert propped up CBS with five each.

Half of NBC 33 nominations come from Saturday Night Live with 17. Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building received 21 Emmy nods, making up the majority of the streamer’s 26 nominations. Disney+ had a modest 19 nominations, with eight of those from Jim Henson Idea Man.

Emmys by the numbers: the most nominations and wins

In the Emmys’ 76 years, Lorne Michaels has the most number of Emmy nominations for an individual, with 106 nods. Most of his nominations came from his executive producer duties for Saturday Night Live. To date, he has won 21 Emmy Awards. With Michaels at the helm, Saturday Night Live has the most number of nominations for a program with 341, winning 89.

Veteran producer Sheila Nevins has the most wins by an individual with 31.

The male performer with the most wins is the late Edward Asner with seven. His first was for outstanding performance by an actor in a supporting role in comedy in 1971 for The Mary Tyler Moore Show. His last was for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Lou Grant in 1980.

There are two female performers with the most wins: the late Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, with eight Emmys each.

Leachman won her first for outstanding single performance by an actress in a leading role for A Brand New Life in 1973. Her last was for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Malcolm In The Middle in 2006.

Louis-Dreyfus won her first Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Seinfeld in 1996. Her latest was in 2017 for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Veep.

The multi-award winning actress also won the most Emmys by a performer for the same role and series: six for Veep. The HBO series ran for seven seasons from 2012 to 2019.

The years HBO dominated the Television Academy Awards

Another HBO series, Game Of Thrones, won 59 Emmys, the most won by a comedy or drama series. Still another win for HBO is the 2008 miniseries John Adams, with the most wins by a miniseries with 13 Emmys.

Two programs hold the record for the most number of wins by a television movie: ABC’s 1976 TV movie Eleanor and Franklin and HBO’s Behind The Candelabra aired in 2013 with 11 Emmys each.

One network and one platform have the most number of wins in one year, CBS in 1974 and Netflix in 2021, each won 44 Emmys.

The series with the most wins in its first season is FX’s The Bear in 2023 with 10 Emmys. The series with the most wins in a single season went to Game Of Thrones, winning 12 Emmys three times: 2015, 2016 and 2019.

Four programs hold the record for the most wins as best drama series: Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law, The West Wing, Mad Men and Game Of Thrones with four each.

Meanwhile, two programs won the most number of Emmys as best comedy series: Frasier and Modern Family with five each.

The more the merrier

For most nominations as a comedy series in a single awards year, The Bear set the record with 23 nods this year.

For a drama series, that record goes to Game of Thrones which received 32 nominations in 2019. This year, that record goes to FX’s Shōgun with 25 nods.

For most nominations as a miniseries or limited series in a single awards year, the record goes to Roots which was nominated 37 times in 1977. This year, that record goes to HBO’s True Detective: Night Country with 19.

For television movies, the record for the most nominations in a single year is shared by four programs: 17 each for Eleanor and Franklin in 1976, Eleanor and Franklin: The White House Years in 1977, Bury my Heart At Wounded Knee in 2007 and Grey Gardens in 2009.

In 2024, all five television movie nominees: Peacock’s Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, Prime Video’s Red, White & Royal Blue, Hulu’s Quiz Lady, Netflix’s Scoop and Unfrosted have one nomination each.

The record for a variety program with the most nominations in a single awards year is held by Saturday Night Live when it earned 22 nods in 2017. No other scripted variety program has broken that record since this year, it’s still SNL with 17 nominations. For the talk program category this year, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has the most nominations with five.

The nonfiction/reality program with the most Emmy nominations in a single awards year is Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey with 12 nods 1n 2014. This year, two programs share that record: Disney+’s Jim Henson: Idea Man and RuPaul’s Drag Race with eight nominations each.

The 76th Emmy Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. It will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and be available to stream on Hulu the following day.