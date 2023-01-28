Candace Parker just shook the WNBA to its core. The legend will be joining the reigning champions, the Las Vegas Aces, per Bleacher Report.

The news will likely take Chicago Sky fans some time to process after Parker helped lead the team to its first championship in franchise history in 2021. The Aces have had a stronghold on the Western conference for the last three seasons, and finally got over the hump last September with Becky Hammon as their coach. They defeated the Connecticut Sun in four games to clinch their first title. With Parker, they likely have plans for a dynasty.

Players around the league were taken aback by the huge announcement. Superstar, and this past year’s MVP A’ja Wilson was practically speechless on Twitter when finding out she will be sharing the court with Parker this year.

Parker is in the twilight of her career, but the two-time MVP can certainly still have a big impact on the team’s success. She averaged more than 13 points on a solid 46 percent shooting from the floor along with 8.6 rebounds per game last season with the Sky. Parker is third all-time in rebounding and could be looked to handle a lot the dirty work inside for the Aces come the playoffs.

The future Hall-of-Famer should find plenty of comfort in returning back to the West Coast, as she put together most of her iconic career while playing for the Los Angles Sparks. Her 13-year tenure was a big part of the team’s rejuvenation. Parker was dominant en route to the Sparks winning the WNBA Championship in 2006 and was named Finals MVP.

Now, Candace Parker will look to squeeze out some more gold in the last years of her career. Las Vegas seems like a good place to do it.