There won’t be a 13th season for Courtney Vandersloot with the Chicago Sky. That is after the WNBA star confirmed that she won’t be returning to the team amid her free agency.

Vandersloot confirmed the decision on Tuesday, noting that she is looking for a fresh start with a new team after spending 12 years of her career in Chicago. The Sky made her the third overall pick of the 2011 WNBA draft.

“Although I never planned for this day to come, I have decided that it is time for me to pursue a new beginning,” Vandersloot said of her decision, per Chicago Sun-Times.

Vandersloot considered a return to the Sky amid the slew of free agency interests she’s getting. However, the appeal of taking on a new challenge appears to be difficult to pass up on. The Seattle Storm, New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx are now the frontrunners to get Vandersloot’s services.

It remains to be seen which team Courtney Vandersloot will pick, though whichever she chooses will definitely benefit from her playmaking. After all, this is Vandersloot we’re talking about, no. 3 on the WNBA’s all-time assists list just behind Sue Bird and Ticha Penicheiro.

As for the Sky, they are facing a major rebuild after losing two key players now. Over the weekend, hometown legend Candace Parker announced her decision to leave Chicago and join the Las Vegas Aces as she looks to compete for championships.

The Sky will definitely have a hard time replacing their key players, and there will certainly be plenty of eyes on them as they navigate the offseason.