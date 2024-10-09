The Chicago Sky are undergoing a significant organizational change. A few days after the end of the 2024 WNBA season, the Sky parted ways with former head coach Teresa Weatherspoon. The move seemed to significantly impact some of the team's remaining players, most notably, Angel Reese. Reese had an emotional reaction to Weatherspoon's departure, but despite her discontent, she and Chicago appear to be in sound standing.

On Wednesday, the Sky held a ceremony to break ground on their $38 million practice facility project that is expected to be ready for use in 2026. Reporters got the chance to speak with team GM Jeff Pagliocca, and his comments on the organization's relationship with Angel Reese stood out.

“The franchise's relationship with Angel is in a good spot,” Pagloicca said, per Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. “Emotions were high [following Teresa Weatherspoon's departure] for a couple days, and we can respect that. We can appreciate it. We understand there's bonds that are built with coaches and players, especially the young ones.”

Angel Reese previously said she was “heartbroken” and “lost for words” when she found out about Weatherspoon's firing. She claimed that Weatherspoon was one of the only people who believed and trusted in her. It is not hard to see why Reese was so fond of Weatherspoon.

The former head coach consistently aimed to give Reese confidence. She helped Reese embrace her style of play, saying on several occasions that Reese's rebounding and inside game is “who she is.” Weatherspoon also praised Reese throughout the season for her work ethic.

The Sky will now look for a new leader to help Reese and the rest of the team take a step forward in their development. Chicago failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018 in 2024, but with continued effort, they can regain competitiveness.