The Chicago Sky made a shocking move by parting ways with first-year 2024 head coach Teresa Weatherspoon. Weatherspoon went 13-27 in her first and lone season in Chicago. The team endured numerous cold streaks during her run, but she remained a stout supportive presence.

The Sky confirmed Weatherspoon's departure with a statement on Friday morning:

“After careful consideration, we have decided it is in the best interest of the organization to part ways with Head Coach Teresa Weatherspoon,” Sky Co-Owner and Operating Chairman Nadia Rawlinson said. “We are deeply appreciative of Coach TSpoon’s contributions to the Chicago Sky, and the energy and passion she brought to the head coaching role. We thank her for inspiring a competitive, resilient spirit across the team, synonymous with Chicago Sky basketball.”

With Teresa Weatherspoon no longer serving the team, the Sky have several options to consider for their next coaching hire. Two top candidates to replace Weatherspoon stand out.

1. LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey

Kim Mulkey is one of the most decorated college basketball coaches of all time. She has amassed four national championships during her time split as head coach at Baylor (2004-05, 2011-12, 2018-19) and LSU (2022-23). She also served Lousiana Tech as an assistant coach when the program won a title in 1988.

One of the most important connections Kim Mulkey has to the Sky is Angel Reese. Mulkey coached Reese for two years at LSU. The two won a title together during the Tigers' thrilling 2023 NCAA Tournament run that was capped off with a title victory over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. The relationship between Mulkey and Reese is special, just as Reese's relationship with Teresa Weatherspoon was.

It may be a long shot, but the Sky could go after Mulkey. She would certainly be a qualified candidate and bring a wealth of experience to the organization.

2. South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley

Like Kim Mulkey, Dawn Staley is a college basketball coaching legend. She joined South Carolina during the 2008-09 season and has helped the program remain a powerhouse ever since. Staley guided South Carolina to its third national championship in eight years (2017, 2022, 2024) with the program's win over Iowa in April 2024. Moreover, under Staley's leadership, the Gamecocks became just the fifth program to complete an undefeated season in 2023-24.

Staley's obvious connection to the Sky is Kamilla Cardoso, who played under Staley for two years and won a title with South Carolina in 2024.

Perhaps Staley could help Cardoso and the rest of Chicago's talented squad maximize their potential if given the opportunity.

The Chicago Sky are facing a critical decision with their coaching search. Teresa Weatherspoon's firing was unexpected. Yet, the Sky missed the playoffs for the first time since their last omission in 2018 under Weatherspoon's leadership. Expect Chicago to go all in on another high-caliber coach for the 2025 season.