The NBA trade market is heating up with Pascal Siakam and Dejounte Murray being discussed around the league.

There are just over five weeks until the 2024 NBA trade deadline. As is the case every season, the notion of star players being on the move has become the center of conversations around the league in recent weeks. When league executives met at the G League Showcase in Orlando near the end of December, it became clear that the Toronto Raptors were going to control the start of the trade season with the futures of OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam being major unknowns. The Raptors held trade talks with teams regarding both players this past summer, yet maintained the idea that their core group could find success.

It became abundantly clear through the early portion of the 2023-24 season that things were not trending upwards for the Raptors as a franchise. The New York Knicks, who had been in constant pursuit of Anunoby dating back to the trade deadline last season, once again sparked discussions with Raptors lead executive Masai Ujiri. With the Knicks looking to hammer out specifics pertaining to a possible Anunoby trade, a deal was finally agreed upon right before we ushered in the new year.

Anunoby is now in New York, where he will help make a difference as one of the better 3-and-D wings in the league. For Toronto, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett present a path forward for the franchise, one that can be focused on Scottie Barnes being the team's top option.

The Raptors' decision to trade Anunoby has created a ton of questions about Siakam and his immediate future in Toronto.

Pascal Siakam on the trade block

Now 29 years old and in the final year of his contract, it appears as if Siakam's time with the Raptors is coming to an end. Siakam, who is in the midst of his eighth season with the franchise, received a ton of interest from rival teams in the offseason. The Atlanta Hawks quickly emerged as the frontrunners to trade for Siakam, as ClutchPoints reported previously on their aggressive pursuit of the star. Near the time of Summer League in Las Vegas, the Raptors and Hawks engaged in trade conversations centered around Siakam, league sources told ClutchPoints. While Atlanta made a few offers for the two-time All-Star, there were mixed reviews within the walls of the Raptors organization.

The franchise was truly split 50-50 on whether or not to trade Siakam, especially since the All-Star big man had made it clear that he wanted to be a part of Toronto's long-term plans. Still, though, no progress has been made in contract extension negotiations. The Raptors are a tough team to deal with. Ujiri and this front office have always maintained high standards when it comes to the trade deadline, which is why there are some rival teams who feel as if the Raptors look to take advantage of them.

“First of all, that team is always setting the price extremely high on their players, sometimes to the point that makes you laugh,” one Eastern Conference executive shared with ClutchPoints. “Obviously, you always want to try and get the most for your players, that's the nature of the game. At some point, you have to be willing to budge and actually negotiate instead of saying, ‘This is our price, take it or leave it.' Over the years, everything has seemed pretty one-sided when talking trades with them.”

Siakam carries a high asking price from the Raptors. Not only is Toronto looking to set itself up for success moving forward if they were to move their star big man, but the organization has also not given up on the season at hand. With Barnes, Barrett, and Quickley as their focal points, the Raptors have maintained a level of confidence that suggests they can still steer the ship in the right direction, possibly to the point where they can compete for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

After trading Anunoby, the belief around the NBA is that the Raptors are willing to be a little more flexible when it comes to negotiations for Siakam, an idea that was not presented to other franchises like the Hawks in the offseason. As of right now, the general belief around the league is that the Raptors are looking for two players who can fit in with their rotation right away, along with two future first-round picks.

The Hawks, who previously offered a trade package centered around De'Andre Hunter and AJ Griffin, remain fixated on the idea of pairing Siakam with All-Star point guard Trae Young. Along with the Hawks, the Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, and Dallas Mavericks expressed prior interest in Siakam, league sources said. Of the teams listed above, Atlanta remains the favored destination. How the Hawks' pursuit of Siakam impacts their decision-making with former All-Star guard Dejounte Murray is a whole separate conversation.

Dejounte Murray's trade market impacted by Siakam

The Hawks and Murray agreed to a four-year, $114 million contract extension over the summer. This deal, which begins during the 2024-25 season, has built-in incentives and contains a 15 percent trade bonus. The fact of the matter is the Hawks have had no plans of losing Murray and envision him being a factor in the team's growth alongside Young. Recent rumors around the league seem to suggest the opposite, especially with the Knicks continuing to eye Murray as the final piece to their puzzle.

Prior to trading for Anunoby, New York was searching for ways to become a more physical defensive team. Injuries to Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims also had the Knicks searching for ways to add more frontcourt depth, sources said. This was achieved last week when they traded for Anunoby, one of the best wing defenders in the league, as well as a young big man in Precious Achiuwa.

The Knicks trading for Anunoby seemed to be an inevitable scenario, especially since they were the team that had constantly been checking in with the Raptors. However, this is not the only move New York is looking to make this season. Possessing multiple first-round picks and still searching for ways to improve their core group, the Knicks have turned their attention to Murray, sources said. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto has reported on the Knicks' interest in Murray.

Aside from having the ability to offer numerous first-round draft picks over the next couple of seasons, league sources have told ClutchPoints that the Knicks are actively looking to get off of Evan Fournier's contract. Making $18.8 million this season, the French sharpshooter contains a team option on his contract for the 2024-25 season, instantly giving any team the ability to open up cap space. In pursuit of Murray, the Knicks would need to offer more than just Fournier.

Quentin Grimes has suddenly become an interesting name for the Knicks to think about. After signing Donte DiVincenzo this past offseason and recently extending the contract of Miles McBride, Grimes' future in New York is suddenly being discussed around the league. The former first-round pick has shot 37.7 percent from three-point range this season and could continue to develop into an excellent 3-and-D player on the perimeter if given the opportunity to prove his worth. Although Quickley and Barrett are gone, Grimes' role is not expected to increase much compared to DiVincenzo.

The Hawks have interest in trading for Siakam and the Knicks have interest in trading for Murray. If Siakam goes to the Hawks, Murray would not be going anywhere. This is where things can become confusing, especially since the Knicks do not necessarily have the assets to blow the Hawks away in an offer for Murray at this time. Quickley and Barrett were their two best trade assets, and both were dealt for Anunoby. Nonetheless, the addition of Anunoby has put the Knicks in a position to continue feeling out the market, possibly adding another star in the near future.

In addition to the Knicks, the Los Angeles Lakers have also been brought up as a possible landing spot for Murray by The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Lakers, who always seem to be brought up in connection to star players, would greatly benefit from a player like Murray playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Given his defensive toughness and ability to create for himself and others, the Hawks guard would be the ideal lead guard for a team like the Lakers. Not to mention, his affiliation with Klutch Sports has also sparked conversations about Los Angeles being a suitor.

The Lakers do have better assets than the Knicks could offer right now, but would they be willing to part with what the Hawks would demand? Austin Reaves' name would certainly be brought up over D'Angelo Russell's by Atlanta and Los Angeles would still need to add other assets to said offer. This is not even mentioning the fact that the Lakers would have to part ways with future draft capital in 2028, 2029, and/or 2030, their only first-round picks moving forward. Los Angeles' 2029 first-round pick is the only pick that can be traded outright due to prior obligations and trades made.

The Hawks are in a position where they can be both buyers and sellers at the trade deadline this season. Pursuing Siakam remains the focus in Atlanta, leading many to suggest that Murray will not be going anywhere in the coming weeks. Still, the 27-year-old guard remains the Knicks' top target after trading for Anunoby.

Donovan Mitchell's future in Cleveland

The Eastern Conference is going to dictate how the trade deadline goes this season. Siakam and the Raptors have some decisions to make, which then leads all the Murray speculation. If you travel farther up the standings in the East from the Raptors and Hawks, you will find the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are still in the middle of the pack while they deal with Evan Mobley and Darius Garland being injured. Donovan Mitchell remains the star of the Cavs and will be heading to his fifth straight All-Star Game this year. Once again, Mitchell is a topic of discussion with the trade deadline nearing.

Mitchell is currently in the midst of a five-year, $163 million contract. He is not able to opt out and become a free agent until after the 2024-25 season. Cleveland originally traded away key talents like Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton with the mindset that Mitchell would be their future. This remains the focus for the Cavs.

The rumors surrounding Mitchell have been blown out of proportion in recent weeks. Mitchell remains happy in Cleveland, league sources told ClutchPoints, and has given the Cavs no reason to believe that he is wanting to leave anytime soon. With this said, the idea of winning at the highest level possible remains the All-Star's goal.

It is worth noting that the Cavs are not interested in discussing trades pertaining to Mitchell, sources said, and there is nothing suggesting that the organization will have a change of heart leading up to the trade deadline. As is the case with any player in the league, you never truly know what a star player is thinking. One week, things could be going great and the team is finding success. Then, a losing streak could derail previous thoughts, leading to a trade request or a significant roster change.

The Knicks, who have long been discussed as a team that piques Mitchell's interest, are once again being brought up in connection with the All-Star. However, after trading for Anunoby, it doesn't appear as if the Knicks are willing to push the rest of their chips in for Mitchell, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. The Miami Heat are another team that has registered previous interest in Mitchell, sources said.

Mitchell, who has always led by example for his teams, continues to give it his all for the Cavs. As long as this team continue to find success with Garland and Mobley off the court, it is hard to imagine Cleveland making major changes to their core group. Compared to the likes of Siakam and Murray, the chances of Mitchell being moved ahead of this year's trade deadline are slim.

Other notes and rumors around the NBA

Boston Celtics – Teams around the league are not quite sure what to think of the Boston Celtics heading into trade season. Brad Stevens has maintained a level of intensity when it comes to finding ways to upgrade the Celtics' roster, leading many to believe that they will search for ways to utilize their $6.2 million traded player exception from the Grant Williams sign-and-trade this past offseason. Boston has been hesitant to bring up Payton Pritchard in trade talks, and a decision to improve may result in the team having to move veteran big man Al Horford, something the Celtics are also not sold on.

Detroit Pistons – Finally, the Detroit Pistons' massive losing streak is no more. The Pistons' recent losing skid has, however, drawn attention to what this organization is planning to do ahead of the trade deadline. Veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic is not expected to be traded in the coming weeks, league sources said.

However, the Pistons have interest in dealing sharpshooter Joe Harris, who has played sparingly this season. The expectation is that the Pistons would receive one or two second-round picks for Harris. There are a handful of league executives also questioning whether or not the Pistons will show a willingness to discuss Cade Cunningham in trade talks. While it appears unlikely, Cunningham could return a slew of assets and would have various team vying for his services. The Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, and Chicago Bulls are a few teams that come to mind that may search for ways to upgrade the talent in their backcourt.

Houston Rockets – One of the biggest surprises of the 2023-24 NBA season has been the Houston Rockets holding their own. After winning just 22 games last season, Houston is on pace to surpass this mark either by the end of January or the start of February. Finding themselves in contention for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, the Rockets have not shown a willingness to part ways with any of their young core, sources said. The Rockets are expected to be buyers ahead of the trade deadline and will utilize Victor Oladipo's $9.4 million contract to try and facilitate a trade to bring in another impactful veteran player who has prior playoff experience.

Utah Jazz – Compared to the East with teams monitoring the Raptors and Hawks, the Utah Jazz are the one team nobody really knows what to expect from in the West. Utah has turned things around in recent weeks, winning eight of their last 11 games. Lauri Markkanen's name has come up in trade rumors, but the Jazz still envision the young forward being the star of their team moving forward. Unless they are blown away with an offer, Markkanen will not be traded.

The same cannot be said for veteran guard Jordan Clarkson. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Clarkson would be an instant upgrade for various playoff-contending teams around the NBA. The Boston Celtics have shown prior interest in Clarkson, but it would be impossible for Boston to acquire the veteran unless they gave up either Derrick White or Al Horford. The Philadelphia 76ers would be another intriguing landing spot for Clarkson, especially with De'Anthony Melton in the final year of his contract.

Washington Wizards – Kyle Kuzma is expected to be made available by the Washington Wizards for multiple first-round picks, league sources told ClutchPoints. In the midst of a career year, Kuzma is averaging 23.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. One team that has been eyeing power forward help for quite some time is the Indiana Pacers. Tyus Jones is expected to garner more interest in trade talks than Kuzma, sources said. Jones' $14 million contract is very obtainable for various contending teams around the league.