The SEC championship game between the South Carolina and LSU women's basketball teams got a lot of attention when the two teams had an altercation late in the fourth quarter, and while most of the players on both teams were ejected from the game, Kamilla Cardoso is the one player who will not be eligible to play in the next game for her team, according to Adam Zagoria.
Kamilla Cardoso shoved Flau'jae Johnson to the ground after a whistle, which sparked the players coming off of the benches for both sides. All of the players who left the bench areas were ejected, but it was determined they were not involved in the fight. Cardoso was ejected for fighting, meaning she will be suspended for the next game for South Carolina women's basketball. Of course, that will be the first game of the NCAA Tournament.
Dawn Staley's team went on to win the game over LSU by the score of 79-72.
South Carolina has shown that it can play without Cardoso this season, as she missed games to play with the Brazil national team in the Olympic qualifying tournament. South Carolina is also a lock to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, meaning Cardoso will miss a game against a 16 seed. It would be a shock if Cardoso's absence leads to a loss in that spot.
Still, South Carolina and head coach Dawn Staley would like her star player to keep her cool in the future, as a rematch with LSU down the line in the NCAA Tournament remains very much in play.