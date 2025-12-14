As the No. 1 Arizona basketball team pounded the No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, 96-75, the program would go on to make modern college basketball history with the victory. Led by Arizona basketball freshman Brayden Burries in a career-best game, the result ended up being another ranked win for the Wildcats.

According to the ESPN Insights account on X, formerly Twitter, the Wildcats are the first team in the AP Poll history to beat five ranked teams in their first nine games of the season. Those wins include Florida, UConn, UCLA, Auburn, and now Alabama.

Arizona is the first team in AP Poll history to beat five ranked teams in its first nine games 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xhMJQTClcs — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Looking at the huge win for the team, one of the many facets that Arizona dominated Alabama on was on the glass, out-rebounding them 52-32. Even more effective, the Wildcats had a huge positive margin on the offensive glass over the Crimson Tide, 22-3, as head coach Tommy Lloyd spoke about rebounding being an emphasis.

Article Continues Below

“We really wanted to come out and put it to them on the glass,” Lloyd said, according to 247 Sports. “We feel like we have an advantage there on most nights, and I think we were plus 20 on UConn a few weeks ago. They were missing one of their big guys, so let's factor that in as well.”

“A theme for the week for us was early energy and early effort because against Alabama, you have to start your possessions like that. You can't ease into anything. The word we really hammered was endurance. You have to have competitive endurance against a team like that because they keep coming at you and coming at you and coming at you.”

At any rate, the Wildcats look to keep the winning ways going, hoping to extend their winning streak this season to 10 when the team takes on the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Tuesday, Dec. 16.