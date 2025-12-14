The Kentucky basketball team got a big win on Saturday, by storming back in the second half to defeat Indiana. Kentucky scored 40 points in the second half, while allowing just 21 to the Hoosiers. Following the game, Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope applauded the support his team is getting from fans.

“We are so grateful, we never take it for granted,” Pope said about Kentucky's enthusiastic fans, per A Sea of Blue. Wildcats fans were loud at Rupp Arena, cheering the team on as it completed the comeback.

Mark Pope thanks the BBN for always showing up, especially tonight

Kentucky has had a rough season so far, by Kentucky basketball standards. A win over Indiana on Saturday certainly gives the team a jolt of energy and confidence. Despite trailing at halftime, the Wildcats walked away with a 72-60 victory.

The Wildcats are now 7-4 on the season, following the win. Indiana fell to 8-3 on the season with the loss. The Hoosiers are led by first-year head coach Darien DeVries, who previously was at West Virginia.

Kentucky is still a work in progress this year

The Wildcats are led by Pope, who is in his second season at the school. He played his college basketball at Kentucky. Pope previously was head coach at BYU, and he helped lead the Cougars through their transition into the Big 12 conference.

Kentucky has had some tough losses this season, including a blowout defeat against Michigan State. Pope has talked this season about how his team is still coming together.

“I mean, we are not a thing of beauty right now. Actually, that’s not true. I actually thought it was beautiful tonight. The relentless force was beautiful. But there’s not a lot of pretty offense out there. We are still trying to find ourselves,” Pope said after defeating the Hoosiers, per Nation of Blue.

Kentucky next takes on Rick Pitino and St. John's on Saturday. Pitino won a national championship coaching at Kentucky.