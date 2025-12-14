The Arkansas basketball team is back out to a strong start this season, under head coach John Calipari. Calipari's Razorbacks knocked off Texas Tech on Saturday, by a 93-86 score. The Arkansas basketball coach revealed after the game some advice he gave to his team this season.

“I gave them a handout about expectations. When there is someone else's expectations on you, don't even think about it….if they try to compare you to somebody else, that's on them. You're not buying it,” Calipari said postgame, per FOX Sports. “….You've got to be fearless, you've got to be confident. No one is building your confidence, you build your own.”

Arkansas basketball is now 8-2 on the season following the win over the Red Raiders. It was a quality win for Arkansas, who is looking to return to the NCAA tournament this season.

Arkansas basketball was on fire offensively against Texas Tech

Article Continues Below

The Razorbacks were led in the Texas Tech game by Trevon Brazile, who scored 24 points. He was one of three Arkansas players to pour in at least 20 points. The other two were Karter Knox and Darius Acuff.

Arkansas shot 52 percent from the field against Texas Tech. The Razorbacks posted a whopping 50 points in the second half, to pull away from the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech was led by JT Toppin, who poured in 30 points in the losing effort. Following the loss, the Red Raiders fall to 7-3 on the campaign.

Calipari led the Razorbacks to the Sweet 16 in the 2024-25 campaign. This is his second season at the school. Calipari coached previously for several years at Kentucky, before coming to Fayetteville. He was also head coach at Memphis and UMass, as well as spending some time in the NBA.