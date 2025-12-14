The first quarter was a wildly slow start for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, as the team fell 10-0 early in the Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans. To make matters worse, running back Bam Knight suffered an injury bad enough to be carted off the field.

Knight, who is 24 years old, was removed from the field after suffering an ankle injury, according to Cardinals' team reporter Darren Urban. The third-year running back was ruled questionable almost immediately.

“RB Bam Knight being taken by cart to the locker room.”

Hopefully, the injury is not as serious as it seems. The Cardinals will evaluate Knight's ankle before determining his official status. With Bam Knight out of the game, Arizona will be relying on Emari Demercado and Michael Carter in the running back position. Corey Kiner may get some opportunities as well.

It has arguably been the worst start to a game for the Cardinals than any team in the league. The defense allowed Houston to score within the first minute of the contest after CJ Stroud connected with Nico Collins on about a 57-yard touchdown pass.

Then, in the kickoff after allowing the touchdown, the Cardinals lost the ball during the kickoff return. The Texans knocked the ball loose and recovered a fumble, setting them in scoring range immediately.

The Cardinals ended the first quarter down 17-0. There is still plenty of time remaining in the contest, but everything that could have gone wrong did. At 3-10, Arizona is playing for pride, as the team is effectively eliminated from the playoffs.