Illinois head coach Brad Underwood did not sugarcoat what he saw. After No. 13 Illinois suffered a gut-wrenching 83-80 loss to No. 23 Nebraska on a near buzzer-beater at State Farm Center, Underwood’s postgame remarks about freshman forward David Mirkovic quickly went viral and for good reason.

“David was in Serbia today,” Underwood said. “He wasn’t in this building. I couldn’t play him. Couldn’t put him in the game.”

The comment was blunt, bordering on brutal, and it underscored a larger issue that defined Illinois’ first Big Ten loss of the season. A lack of mental sharpness.

Illinois (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) entered the game as a double-digit favorite but never fully looked the part. Nebraska stormed out behind Pryce Sandfort, who scored 26 points in the first half alone, and the Cornhuskers finished 12-of-26 from 3-point range. The final dagger came with 0.2 seconds left, capping a night in which Illinois repeatedly failed to seize control.

Brad Underwood is frustrated with Illinois' frontcourt

Underwood’s frustration centered heavily on his frontcourt. Mirkovic, who has flashed promise early in his freshman season, finished with four points, two rebounds, and three turnovers in 24 minutes. Underwood cited two poor practices and questioned the freshman’s focus. He even invoked a Bobby Knight quote about accountability and attention to detail.

The criticism did not stop there. Zvonimir Ivisic drew Underwood’s ire after a technical foul following a dunk sparked a Nebraska 7-0 run. The Illini’s front line collectively produced just 17 points and 13 rebounds across 79 minutes, numbers that made winning nearly impossible.

Yet even in defeat, Illinois showed flashes of offensive growth. Freshman guard Keaton Wagler delivered his best all-around performance, posting 19 points and a career-high 10 assists while playing every minute. Illinois also tied the game late, thanks to improved ball movement and composure. These are all traits Underwood believes must become consistent.

Losses happen. But for Underwood, this one cut deeper.