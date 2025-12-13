Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo called out an “impressive” feat Saturday. But after what became an unimpressive afternoon for his team against Penn State. Especially fresh off a frustrating Duke loss.

His Spartans missed 6-of-18 layup attempts despite prevailing 76-72. So what rose as the “impressive” thing Izzo pointed out?

Turned out it was a reporter's question who brought up that stat line to Izzo.

“I don't give a lot of credit to media people, but for you to be able to rattle off that stat, that is impressive,” Izzo said postgame. “Because you might be giving us the benefit of the doubt.”

Izzo and the reporter shed light on how there were missed two-pointers against Duke too.

“You shouldn't win games when you don't do that,” Izzo bluntly said. “So you're ahead of my assistants right no because they didn't come up with that stat — and that's a good stat to bring up.”

Tom Izzo sends request to Michigan State basketball

Izzo then placed his hands together in a prayer position, sending this request to Michigan State.

“Can you please…pretty please…make a layup?” Izzo asked via the media. “And then work on them a couple times? Thank you for making one.”

He then fired off a warning.

“I'm going to rip their tail. We're going to get after it,” Izzo said regarding the layup misses. “I'm going to make sure we get that thing fixed.”

The Duke loss dropped Michigan State to No. 10 in the power rankings. MSU then escaped a vastly improved PSU team.

Divine Ugochukwu dropped 23 points to lead the way. Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler scored 10 apiece. No other Spartan player scored in double figures for the rest of the afternoon.