The San Antonio Spurs are coming off back-to-back upset victories against playoff contenders and are now looking to extend their winning streak when they head out on the road to Houston to take on the Rockets in this Tuesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Spurs-Rockets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Houston (26-34) welcomes the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs to town for a Texas showdown on Tuesday night. Jalen Green and the young Rockets look to capitalize on home-court energy and secure a win against their in-state rivals. The Spurs, in the midst of a youth movement, are hungry for victories and eager to surprise doubters. This matchup promises a clash of styles, as Houston's fast-paced offense faces off against San Antonio's developing squad.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Spurs-Rockets Odds
San Antonio Spurs: +8 (-110)
Moneyline: +265
Houston Rockets: -8 (-110)
Moneyline: -330
Over: 229 (-110)
Under: 229 (-110)
How to Watch Spurs vs. Rockets
Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PMPT
TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass
TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass
Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win
The San Antonio Spurs head to Houston on Tuesday night with a chip on their shoulder. Despite the Rockets' home-court advantage, don't be surprised if they pull off the upset.
The Spurs are riding high on the energy of their young roster. While experience still favors Houston, San Antonio's youthful legs and relentless hustle could disrupt the Rockets' rhythm. Expect high-intensity defense from the Spurs, forcing turnovers and creating fast-break opportunities which is what has led them to back-to-back victories.
Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs' highly touted rookie, is a matchup nightmare. His length and shot-blocking ability will give the Rockets fits in the paint. If he can find his offensive groove early, it could force Houston to adjust their entire defensive scheme, opening up opportunities for Spurs' shooters. While the Rockets seemingly had done a good job at limiting the production of Kevin Durant and company in their last outing, Wembanyama, Keldon Johnson, and others provide a different problem altogether.
Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Houston Rockets may be a rebuilding squad, but they're poised to take down the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. The Rockets are heavily favored and good reason in this matchup against their in-state rivals.
The Rockets boast one of the NBA's youngest and most athletic rosters. Their speed and explosiveness with stars like Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun will be a major problem for the Spurs. Expect the Rockets to dominate in transition, pushing the tempo and catching San Antonio off-balance.
Jalen Green is rapidly developing into a dynamic scorer. The Spurs lack the perimeter defenders to contain his dribble penetration and flashy finishing. If Green gets hot early, it could be a long night for San Antonio. There is also Alperen Sengun who is a unique offensive weapon for the Rockets. His passing vision and post-up skills will force the Spurs to make tough choices defensively. Sengun has the potential to carve up San Antonio's interior defense and create open looks for his teammates.
Also, the Toyota Center crowd, always hungry for exciting basketball, will fuel the Rockets' energy. Young rosters feed off their home crowd, and the Spurs don't have the experience to completely negate the homecourt advantage.
Final Spurs-Rockets Prediction & Pick
While a Spurs upset is always a possibility with Gregg Popovich involved, the Rockets hold the upper hand in this matchup. The Rockets have been rolling as of late, especially on their home court where they are 20-10 on the season covering the spread 63% of the time with a 19-1-1 against the spread record. It's certainly going to be some uphill battling for the San Antonio Spurs even with their recent resurgence in their last couple of games where they won their last two. With how the Rockets play at home, their athleticism, rising stars, and the energy of their home crowd should propel them to a comfortable victory on Tuesday night while covering the spread again.
Final Spurs-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -8 (-110), Over 229 (-110)