The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Pitt Panthers battle it out on Saturday for a crucial contest for both teams. In what will be a College Gameday special, the winner of this game will have a great shot at playing in the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame is on the right path and must win out to make it. The same can be said about Pitt. The Panthers have a tougher path, but a win against ND could set them up big. If the Panthers also advance to the ACC Championship game (which is very possible), then they have a shot at the CFP, which nobody predicted to happen ahead of the season. Funny enough, head coach Pat Narduzzi does not view this game as a “must-win.”

On the Pat McAfee Show on Friday, taking place at Acrisure Stadium, Nick Saban spoke about how well the Notre Dame offense is playing.

"Notre Dame has a powerful offense.. They're scoring 39 points a game and their offense is balanced" ~ Coach Saban

This is high praise coming from one of the best coaches of all time. Saban is right, the Fighting Irish have a dynamic offense. The lowest points scored on the season were in Week 1 against Miami, when they scored 24 points in the 3-point loss. Since then, ND racked up 40, 56, 56, 28, 36, 34, 25, and 49 points. Averaging just under 39 points per game is incredible, and it places them 9th in the nation.

Interestingly enough, the Pitt Panthers average 39.7 points per game, placing them 6th in the country. This game at noon ET tomorrow will showcase two of the more powerful offenses in the nation, and it could lead to a ton of points being scored. Whoever has the ball at the end of the game could find themselves as the winner.