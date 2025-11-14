The Golden State Warriors will face the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup group stage play, and many are wondering if Jonathan Kuminga will be returning. Kuminga was injured in their last game against the Spurs and had to leave the game. Now, he's being listed on the injury report with bilateral knee patellar tendonitis, and it's uncertain if he will suit up two days after he was hurt.

The Warriors were able to beat the Spurs without full service from Kuminga, but it took a 40-point performance from Stephen Curry. They were also desperate for a win after getting blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder the day before.

Jonathan Kuminga's injury status vs. Spurs

Kuminga is listed as questionable against the Spurs, which suggests that there is a chance that he could play depending on how he feels before the game. It's been a solid season for Kuminga so far, and the hope is that he can continue to build on that when he returns. He was inserted into the starting lineup at the beginning of the season, but after the Warriors struggled over the past few games, head coach Steve Kerr made some changes and elected to bring him off the bench, which was actually the game that he was injured.

It was going to be interesting to see what Kuminga's role with the team was going to be during the season, but he proved to Kerr that he could be a nice contributor.

The only hope is that he can stay consistent, which is something that hurt him last season, and his minutes started to decline late in the year. If he can continue to make shots, play defense, and make the right plays, he can help the Warriors stay competitive this season in once again a loaded conference.