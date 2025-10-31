Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant reflected on his acting past and future aspirations during a candid appearance on Not This Again with Bobbi Althoff, admitting he regrets starring in the 2012 film Thunderstruck while also sharing his thoughts on broadcasting, podcasting, and even space travel.

“I did like this cheese movie when I was like 23. It’s called Thunderstruck,” Durant said. “Kids still come up to me and say, ‘I loved that movie.’ It was so cheesy that you like it. You know what I’m saying, like so corny that it was good.”

When host Bobbi Althoff suggested that he could take on more roles like that, Durant was quick to disagree.

“I don’t want to. If I could do it over again, I would not do it. Or I would do something way more cooler,” he said.

Althoff then asked if he would play himself again in a future role. Durant said if he ever returned to acting, he would want to do something entirely different.

“No, I would have to be like a kingpin that would be able to shoot a gun on camera, talk a little s—t,” Durant said. “Have like girls in my scene. Just be like a player, pimp, kingpin in the neighborhood. That would be fun to portray on camera.”

Thunderstruck, released in 2012, featured Durant as himself in a family basketball comedy about a teenager who magically swaps talent with the NBA star. The film also included Jim Belushi, Candace Parker, Steve Kerr, Reggie Miller, and Shaquille O’Neal in supporting roles. While the movie has become a nostalgic favorite for younger fans, Durant described it as “too corny” in retrospect.

The conversation soon shifted from movies to life after basketball, with Althoff asking what Durant plans to do when he retires.

“I don’t know. Sit around. Chill,” Durant said.

Kevin Durant touches on Thunderstruck regret, media fatigue, and talk of space travel

When she asked if he would ever consider becoming a broadcaster or podcaster like many retired players, Durant dismissed the idea.

“I thought I would want to do that a few years ago,” he said. “Now it’s just like oversaturated with people. I would, but I don’t feel like talking about people.”

Durant also entertained questions about space travel, saying he might consider going to the moon under specific conditions.

“It depends on what the spaceship looks like,” he said, adding, “Elon Musk, I think he would create a dope spaceship. It’s just got to be, the flight has got to be smooth.”

Now in his first full season with the Rockets, Durant continues to play at a high level despite his 37 years of age. He is averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three-point range.

Durant scored 31 points in Houston’s 139-121 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. The Rockets (2-2) will face the Boston Celtics (2-3) on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET before returning home to host the Dallas Mavericks (2-3) on Monday.

Durant’s wide-ranging interview mixed humor, honesty, and reflection — from regretting Thunderstruck to rejecting broadcasting and joking about space — showcasing the candid personality that has made him one of the NBA’s most unfiltered voices.