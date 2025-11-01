The Houston Rockets' turnaround under head coach Ime Udoka was built on defense. But now, with Kevin Durant in the mix, and legitimate championship odds, Houston is suffering a bit of an identity crisis.

The Rockets currently rank No. 1 in offensive rating (127.3), a mark that would shatter the franchise record set in 2019 (115.5). However, Houston is only 19th in defense rating after finishing fourth a year ago. In fact, the Rockets are the second-worst defensive team in the league when Alperen Sengun is off the floor. Sengun is the only starter currently grading as a plus defender by plus-minus metrics.

With an offense this historically explosive, it might not seem to matter much. They have seven players capable of scoring in double-figures and boast a bona fide star in Durant. But history says otherwise: only four teams have ever won an NBA championship without finishing in the top 10 in defensive rating (coincidentally, the 1995 Rockets were one of them).

Houston has surrendered more than 108 points in each of its first four games, despite none of its opponents ranking higher than 14th in offensive rating. Overall, the Rockets have played the ninth-easiest schedule so far.

So what's changed?

Well, the Rockets certainly put a greater emphasis on offense this offseason. First, with the acquisition of Durant, who was brought in squarely for his closing ability, while swapping out defensive anchor Dillon Brooks. They also re-signed Steven Adams and inserted him into the starting lineup.

While Adams remains elite on the offensive glass, the double-big lineup has left the Rockets vulnerable defensively – especially when deploying their 2-3 zone. The Rockets have allowed the fifth-highest opponent three-point percentage, largely due to that defensive scheme.

Injuries haven't helped either, with the Rockets losing their on-ball defender in Fred VanVleet, who tore his ACL just before the season began. And Houston is still awaiting the debut of Dorian Finney-Smith, who was signed in the off-season in large part because of his defensive abilities.

But there have been some unintended consequences, as well. Sliding Amen Thompson over to point guard has been fruitful offensively, but also taxing for one of the league's best defenders. Thompson, now having to work harder on the offensive end, has already battled cramping issues in two of the first four games. He's also on pace to log over 500 more minutes than any previous season.

VanVleet's injury has also expanded the role of Reed Sheppard. And while Sheppard can provide some pop offensively, he's a liability on the defensive end, with opponents often targeting him in the half-court. Sheppard's defensive metrics have dipped even further this year, as his minutes have increased.

These were all moves that prioritized offense over defense, a notable shift from Udoka's identity.

There are also outside factors at play. Scoring is up nearly 4% across the league, as are fouls and free-throw attempts (up nearly 23%). Additionally, with new personnel, the Rockets can try different things early in the season – tinkering with lineups, rotations, and defensive looks to see what'll stick.

And, perhaps most importantly, this is a different kind of Rockets team this year. The young squad last season had to be carried by its defense. They used it to claw their way to victories. This year is different. Now, their offense can carry them. With a former MVP in Durant, and a current candidate in Sengun, Houston can afford some defensive lapses… at least in the regular season.

The Rockets can't lose sight of what has gotten them here. Like a childhood friend who gets his first girlfriend and completely forgets about his buddies. Houston's newfound offensive firepower shouldn't come at the expense of its defensive identity.

The defense should improve as the year wears on, stabilizing as rotations tighten. And if the Rockets want to realize their championship potential, it'll have to. Because no matter how great the offense has looked this week, titles are still won on the other end of the floor.