Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant added another memorable moment to his list of viral interviews this week when he discussed space travel, Elon Musk, and life after basketball during an appearance on Not This Again with Bobbi Althoff.

As the Rockets continue their 2025-26 season, Durant’s offbeat comments caught attention online for their mix of curiosity, humor, and candor. The 37-year-old forward, now in his first full season with Houston, was asked whether he would ever travel to the moon.

“It depends on what the spaceship looks like,” Durant said.

Host Bobbi Althoff mentioned that she heard space flights have tight seating, to which Durant replied, “Elon Musk, I think he would create a dope spaceship.”

When asked if he would go under the right circumstances, Durant said, “It’s just got to be, the flight has got to be smooth.”

He then wondered aloud about what actually exists on the moon.

“I don’t think I need to know what’s on the moon because there’s nothing really there, right?” Durant said. “Is there a space station or something on the moon?”

There is currently no space station on the lunar surface, but Durant’s curious remarks quickly made the rounds on social media. If he ever followed through on a flight beyond Earth, the 6-foot-11 forward would become the tallest person to travel to space.

Kevin Durant’s candid nature and steady play fuel Rockets’ early season momentum

Article Continues Below

The exchange was the latest example of Durant’s unfiltered personality in interviews. Known for his straightforward and often unpredictable comments, the two-time NBA champion recently went viral for telling Bobbi Althoff in another conversation that he has no plans to become a broadcaster or podcaster after retirement.

“I thought I would want to do that a few years ago,” Durant said in that interview. “Now it’s just like oversaturated with people. I would, but I don’t feel like talking about people.”

Durant’s openness about both his curiosity and his future underscores a player who continues to be as comfortable speaking his mind as he is leading a team.

On the court, Durant remains one of the league’s most reliable scorers. Through four games this season, he is averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three-point range across 36.3 minutes.

In Houston’s 139-121 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, Durant tallied 31 points, five rebounds, and three blocks while shooting 11-for-19 from the field and 4-for-8 from beyond the arc. The victory snapped a two-game skid for the Rockets, who improved to 2-2 on the season.

The Rockets will close their two-game road trip Saturday night against the Boston Celtics (2-3) at 8 p.m. ET before returning home to face the Dallas Mavericks (2-3) on Monday.

While Durant continues to make headlines for his on-court excellence, his mix of humor, honesty, and curiosity off the court keeps him one of the NBA’s most engaging and unpredictable voices.