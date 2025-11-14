The Chicago Bulls received positive news on the injury front as they prepare to face the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Guards Josh Giddey and Coby White both participated in full practice sessions ahead of the team’s road matchup, a promising development as Chicago looks to halt its four-game losing streak.

K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reported the update Friday, noting that head coach Billy Donovan confirmed both Giddey and White practiced fully and would be monitored based on how they respond to the contact session. The Bulls (6–5) are currently on a four-game road trip and will take on the Jazz (4–8) at 8:00 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City.

Coby White has yet to make his season debut after suffering a right calf strain during an offseason workout in August. The 25-year-old guard has been gradually ramping up activity since the preseason and now appears closer to returning. White is coming off a career year in 2024–25, averaging 20.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc. He played 74 games last season, logging 33.1 minutes per contest.

His absence has been felt in the Bulls’ backcourt rotation, particularly during the recent skid that followed their strong 6–1 start to the season. White’s return would provide a scoring boost and another playmaking option alongside Giddey and Ayo Dosunmu.

Josh Giddey, meanwhile, injured his ankle during the Bulls’ 128–122 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers last Saturday. The injury occurred after Giddey fell awkwardly while defending a crossover move by De’Andre Hunter. Despite the setback, Giddey managed to contribute 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block while shooting 5-for-15 from the field and converting all five of his free throw attempts across 33 minutes.

Through nine appearances this season, Giddey is averaging 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and one steal per game. He’s shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.5% from three while playing 34.1 minutes per contest. The 23-year-old has been instrumental in the Bulls’ early-season success, helping lead the team to its best start since the 1996–97 championship era under Michael Jordan.

Chicago’s recent downturn has been marked by a decline in offensive rhythm and defensive consistency, areas that both White and Giddey have the potential to impact upon their full return to action. Their updated status suggests both could be available in the near future, potentially as early as Sunday’s matchup in Utah.

Following the game against the Jazz, the Bulls will continue their road stretch with matchups against the Denver Nuggets (9-2) and Portland Trail Blazers (6-5) before returning home to face the Miami Heat (7-5) on November 21.