As the Houston Rockets continue their 2025-26 campaign, star forward Kevin Durant made it clear he has little interest in joining the growing wave of former NBA players entering broadcasting or podcasting after their playing careers end.

In a recent interview with Bobbi Althoff on her podcast, Durant discussed what life after basketball might look like and why he plans to step away from the spotlight once he retires.

When asked by Althoff what he plans to do after his playing days are over, Durant gave a simple response.

“I don’t know. Sit around. Chill,” he said.

Althoff pressed further, asking if he was “retiring fully from life.”

“Who knows? I might do that or I might just do a bunch of shit,” Durant replied.

When the conversation turned to what many NBA players do post-retirement, Althoff mentioned the growing trend of athletes transitioning into media roles.

“Broadcasters, podcasters,” Durant said before quickly dismissing the idea for himself.

“Uh, no. I thought I would want to do that a few years ago. Now it’s just like oversaturated with people. It’s just like…” he said.

Althoff suggested that Durant’s name recognition and popularity could easily earn him a prominent platform, but the Rockets forward explained that his reasoning went beyond opportunity.

“I would, but I don’t feel like talking about people,” Durant said.

Kevin Durant shines early with Rockets while planning quiet life after basketball

Durant’s comments reflect a broader shift among veteran players who have spent years in the media spotlight and may prefer a quieter life after basketball. Known for his outspoken nature and willingness to engage with fans online, Durant has built a career defined not only by his scoring and longevity but also by his candor and self-awareness.

Now in his first full season with Houston after being acquired in a seven-team blockbuster trade from the Phoenix Suns, Durant remains one of the NBA’s most productive and efficient players. Through four games, the 37-year-old forward is averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three-point range across 36.3 minutes per contest.

Durant’s most recent outing was another reminder of his sustained excellence. In Houston’s 139-121 road win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, he posted 31 points, five rebounds, three blocks, and one assist while shooting 11-for-19 from the field and 4-for-8 from beyond the arc.

The Rockets, now 2-2 on the season, will wrap up their two-game road trip with a matchup against the Boston Celtics (2-3) on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET before returning home to host the Dallas Mavericks (2-3) on Monday.

While Durant continues to produce at an elite level on the court, his comments make clear that once his playing days end, he intends to trade the microphone and spotlight for peace, privacy, and rest — a rare choice in an era when so many athletes move seamlessly from the hardwood to the broadcast booth.