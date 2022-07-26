Steelers make set of RB moves behind Najee Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a pair of moves on Tuesday to solidify their depth at running back behind star Najee Harris.

The team has signed Jeremy McNichols to a one-year deal, who played for the Tennessee Titans the last two seasons. To make room for him, they also released RB Trey Edmunds.

We have signed RB Jeremy McNichols to a one-year contract. To make room on the 90-man roster, we released RB Trey Edmunds.

McNichols didn’t have a very established role behind Derrick Henry and has only played in 31 games in his career since coming into the league in 2017 as a fifth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The new Steelers back owns just two touchdowns in the NFL.

As of right now, Harris is obviously the first stringer followed by Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland. It’s unlikely McNichols sees a lot of playing time with the Steelers, but anything is possible if he can make a positive impact in training camp.

Pittsburgh’s offense will definitely have a different look in 2022 following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph are set to battle it out for QB1 but no matter who is making the calls, there’s little doubt Harris is going to thrive.

The former Alabama star rushed for 1,200 yards last season and seven touchdowns for an average of 6.3 yards per carry. Harris also compiled three receiving touchdowns in what was a very impressive rookie campaign.

Pittsburgh was one of the worst rushing offenses last season and it’s clear they need more help behind Harris. The more options, the better. As a group, let’s hope they’re a lot more efficient.