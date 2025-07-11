The Pittsburgh Steelers did a major reset in the offseason to finally make a deep run after a string of mediocre campaigns.

Obviously, their biggest move was signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal worth $30 million. It's a high-risk, high-reward gamble for the Steelers, with the 42-year-old Rodgers already on the tail-end of his illustrious career.

While some raised their eyebrows at adding the four-time MVP, many hailed the Steelers' acquisition of cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. It was a sleek move by Pittsburgh in strengthening its defense, while also giving Rodgers another weapon.

One guy who's all in on the decision is Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger, particularly getting the 29-year-old Smith.

“I think it's Jonnu Smith, the tight end that comes in, to me, that might be the bigger deal,” said Roethlisberger on his podcast. “I'm not taking anything away from Ramsey, (but Smith) is kind of a special talent.”

“He's a dude who can really open up a field. He's a wide receiver-playing-tight end kind of guy. You put him opposite (Pat) Freiermuth, I know you got Mount (Darnell) Washington, but what (Smith) brings could be something really cool.”

Article Continues Below

Somewhere out there, Smith is grinning from ear to ear.

That's high praise coming from a Steelers legend, who led the team to two Super Bowl titles. It's clear that Roethlisberger is still keeping tabs on Pittsburgh, and he wants nothing but success for his home of 18 years in the NFL.

It remains unclear how Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will utilize Smith and Ramsey, plus another big addition in wide receiver DK Metcalf. However, it's safe to assume that they'll have prominent roles.

The Steelers are still looking for their identity following the retirement of Roethlisberger in 2021. With a retooled roster anchored on proven names, they might finally find one this year.